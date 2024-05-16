Google finally looks like a search company





From smartphones to smartwatches and home cameras to big bets like self-driving cars and smart contact lenses, it's safe to say that Google has been about more than search. The company restructured its organization as Alphabet nearly a decade ago in his 2015 to reflect this broader direction.

But for the first time in a while, it feels like Google is a search company again. The tech giant devoted nearly all of its annual I/O conference keynote event on Tuesday to the details of its AI developments, including its futuristic assistant prototype Astra. Ability to enter longer and more complex queries into search. And it's a new tool that essentially turns your phone's photo library into a search engine for your memories. We also detailed how an AI agent works that can perform complex tasks like returning shoes just by asking a user.

These advances are critical for Google as it seeks to catch up with, and potentially surpass, rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was heralded as the next evolution of search engines when it debuted less than two years ago.

We asked Google's co-founder about AI smart glasses.this is what he said

How Google's AI updates connect to search

AI was definitely the biggest area of ​​focus at Google I/O. However, many of these AI-driven features and updates are designed to address some of the problems that could previously be addressed using search engines.

Some of these announcements are directly related to Google Search, such as enhancements to the AI ​​Overview feature that will allow Search to offer AI-generated snippets that directly answer search queries, rather than just providing links. The company introduced a way to enable you to perform longer and more complex search queries, such as when you need help planning a vacation.

Google's AI Overview feature displays snippets above your search results that answer your questions.

Screenshot by Google/CNET

You can also think of the new Google Photos tool, which makes it easier to search your photo library, as a search engine. However, instead of searching the Internet, you will be searching your own memories and personal information.

One of the examples given in the keynote was asking Google Photos, “When did Lucia learn to swim?” You can find photos that capture the exact moment. With this update, you can now search your photo library using the same natural language you would type in a Google search query, instead of typing in a keyword like “pool” and manually scrolling until you find the right photo. Become.

Now you can search your photo library by asking a question instead of typing a keyword.

Screenshot by Google/CNET

Google similarly hopes to eliminate the need to search through email inboxes with its Gemini assistant. In the sidebar, the company showed how you can ask Gemini to summarize multiple emails from a specific sender, such as someone at your child's school.

Google's Project Astra demo may have been the most interesting announcement at I/O. Astra is a prototype virtual assistant that can understand voices, sounds, and their surroundings in real time. As Demis Hassabis, his CEO and co-founder of Google DeepMind, explained in his keynote, we continuously encode video frames (such as those captured by a mobile phone's camera) and then verbally encode them. It works by understanding the context in conjunction with the requests.

Google I/O 2024 details

So what does this have to do with search? According to Google's demo video, Project Astra essentially acts as a search engine for the real world around you. After asking Astra a series of questions about objects in the room, the narrator asks Astra if she remembers where her glasses were. The assistant replied, “Yes, that's right. Your glasses were on the desk near the red apple.” This looks like a superpowered evolution of the ideas Google introduced years ago with her Google Lens and her Google Assistant.

At I/O, Google released a short video clip demonstrating Project Astra.

Google

Google also showed how it wants to find answers, not just through the web, email, personal photo galleries, etc. We work on AI agents that can reason and make different apps and services work and do things on your behalf. As an example, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said his Gemini-based AI agent could find the receipt and order number in your inbox, fill out a return form, and schedule a UPS pickup to get your shoes back to you. We showed you how to return it.

This is very different from a search engine. But currently, returning a product requires using a search engine at some point, such as when looking for a nearby store to pick up the item or researching that store's return policy. Probably.

Google's new competition

OpenAI has emerged as a major competitor to Google.

Joan Cross/Null Photography via Getty Images

These announcements come as Google's search engine is under the greatest threat in its history. When ChatGPT arrived in his 2022, Google was considered late to the generative AI game. The phenomenal success of chatbots has raised questions about whether AI will completely replace search engines. Google executives even declared a “code red” in response to ChatGPT, The New York Times reported in late 2022.

Just before Google I/O, Reuters reported that OpenAI would introduce its own search product, putting it in direct competition with Google. Previous reports from The Information and Bloomberg also suggest that an OpenAI search product is in development. However, OpenAI did not announce a search engine at its May 13th event, instead announcing the new GPT-4o model. Microsoft's Bing search engine also gained momentum in 2023 thanks to its generative AI integration, briefly stealing Google's attention.

Google's search engine makes up the bulk of its advertising revenue, making it the company's biggest source of revenue. Of course, Google is a search company. But with so many other features, from the Android operating system to his Pixel smartphone and popular apps like Gmail and Google Maps, search can sometimes feel like an afterthought. there is.

But if there's one thing I/O made clear, it's that search is back in the spotlight for Google. You could argue that that was always the priority. What's undeniable, though, is that it's going to look very different from how we've traditionally defined “search” over the past few years.

Editor's note: CNET used an AI engine to create dozens of stories and label them accordingly. The notes you are reading are attached to articles that substantively cover the topic of AI, all written by professional editors and writers. Please see our AI Policy for more information.

