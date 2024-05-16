Modern Synthesis, Keel Labs discusses biomaterials strategy





Experts told audiences at the SynBioBeta conference in San Jose last week and Re Thinking Materials in London this week that fashion brands are becoming more sustainable as pressure increases to produce clothing with improved environmental performance. He said he is looking forward to new material.

“Many people don't realize how much the fashion industry needs new materials,” Jen Keane, founder of Modern Synthesis and former Adidas designer, explained during a SynBioBeta panel discussion. Her company has developed a microbial cellulose material to replace nonwoven fabrics such as leather. [Disclosure: AgFunderNews’ parent company AgFunder is an investor in Modern Synthesis.]

“I don't think people realize how many bags and shoes are actually made. [on average in the fashion industry].We're talking about billions of tons of these things. [synthetic] Materials produced every year. Most of it can't be recycled and it all goes to landfill. ”

Keene says many customers are now holding brands accountable for reducing their impact on the planet. Similarly, brands are realizing that a large part of their impact comes from their ingredients.

“There are some things we can do in the short term, like moving to renewable energy and moving to better resources, but none of that solves the problem of needing new materials to actually deliver.” [their climate impact] It will go down in the long run,” she pointed out.

Emma Hill, founder of sustainable fashion brand Damson Madder, also spoke to AgFunderNews in conjunction with Rethinking Materials this week, recognizing that materials are a significant source of the fashion industry's carbon footprint.

Keel Labs makes a seaweed-based fiber called Kelsun, which the company says is a drop-in alternative to synthetic materials and is capturing a significant share of demand from fashion brands. Kiehl founder Alexandra Goszewski is a symbiobeta and after Kiehl participated in the Bio-Design Challenge, Kiehl founded Stella, a pioneer in the world of alternative leather for high fashion.・McCartney contacted me and said he wanted to cooperate.

The partnership with Stella McCartney began even before Keel Labs had a product ready.

“Very enthusiastic and she was remarkable during the design stage.” [of fashion] Thank you for being a pioneer and a leader in driving new innovation and pushing boundaries,” said Goszewski. “And she was one of the first designers to do vegan products exclusively for luxury goods, which was crazy.” [at the time]”

Keel Labs yarns are designed to be used with existing yarn and textile manufacturing machinery.

For Keel Labs, the success of the partnership was “nurturing those relationships early on.” And when we were ready, their team worked with us and we put together some pieces for their fall runway show. ”

“Most of these brands are actively looking for new innovations like ours to drive this change,” Keene added. “But there is also an advantage that they are the front runners in this fashion sector. Fashion is driven by newness, constant innovation. So this is actually a great opportunity for them to partner with us and qualify for sustainability.” It gives us a strategic advantage to be the first to implement these new technologies.”

A leather-like material made from seafood waste.Image credit: TomTex Setting investor expectations

While panelists agreed that more investors are interested in investing in climate change technologies and next-generation materials more specifically, they also emphasized the need to set expectations around timelines. This is especially important if the biomaterials sector wants to avoid the kind of hype that befalls the plant-based food and vertical farming sectors, where investors are currently disillusioned.

“This is not an industry where you can create something within a year and make a profit and go IPO,” Goszewski said. “This is definitely a long, long journey, and I think we need to be transparent and make sure we find the right people who are ready to join us on that journey. ”

Ross McBee, co-founder of waste-to-textile company TmTex, spoke on a SynBioBeta panel about being “very candid” with potential investors. Several times something exploded or fell. [We are] Perhaps you're over-correcting it. ”

A notable example of this is Bolt Threads, which was forced to suspend its mycelium-based materials business last year after struggling to raise funds, despite collaborating with multiple brands. One example is Renewcell, a circular fashion business that went public earlier this year but declared bankruptcy. job.

A group of investors speaking on a Re Thinking Materials panel this week, including founder of GANNI Nicolaj Refstrup, mentioned ReNewCell, and although Refstrup expressed disappointment at its closure, he and other panelists felt that the right type of product He reasoned that it was due to a shortage. Funder. Lefstrup said GANNI has been working with the company and it's a great product.

Lefstrup, who is also a partner at Look Up Ventures, an investment platform that supports startups in energy, carbon, food, and, of course, materials science, says the big question for biomaterials companies attracting investment is the availability of long-term funding. I think it is insufficient. Solid offtake agreements with brands and other buyers. Look Up Ventures is working on a platform that aggregates demand from biomaterials companies in the form of derivative-like offtake agreements.

“There is so much that can be achieved with offtake agreements – look at what the amazing team at Syre are doing with polyester recycling. “There are a lot of industries out there that might do something, but there are so many loopholes that it will never happen,” he told AgFunderNews last month.

“We commit to offtake agreements with large companies so that startups know exactly what they are working towards and know there will be a payoff at the end of it. Then, using those aggregated offtake agreements, [justify] We are investing in some of these companies to help build the large-scale facilities that we all desperately need. ”

Reaching the scale needed to truly disrupt the current materials commodity market was another key talking point for Re Thinking Materials' investor committee. Representatives from two very late-stage infrastructure investors, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the UK Infrastructure Bank, say they have yet to find biomaterials projects with sufficient technology readiness or scale to invest in, either in equity or debt. He said he had not. About the types of deals they would do.

But, as Lefstrup says, “There's money out there, so instead of focusing on that gap, we should focus on helping companies structure deals that are good for those investors.” I think that.”

Joris Rademakers, director of Just Climate, said on the sidelines of the event that business model innovation is as important as technological innovation for these companies to build themselves and their growth for success. Ta.

Modern Synthesis' Keene, who spoke at last week's SynBioBeta, said that while some investors may need some education on the category, “the speed of innovation that's happening in materials right now is completely unprecedented. In just a few years, we were able to change technology that people in other materials could only dream of about 100 years ago.”

Dyes made using Werewool's designer proteins.Image credit: Werewool Other startup considerations

In addition to investors and funding, biomaterial startups also need to consider performance. Countless tests are performed on many properties such as strap strength, seam strength, color fastness, and tear resistance. Realistically, these new materials will need to perform as well or better than synthetic materials to scale up, panelists said.

Keene also proposed a test of “emotional aesthetics.” In other words, how does the material feel? How do humans respond to it?

Chui-Lian Lee, co-founder and CEO of next-generation protein fiber company Werewool, highlights the economics of price parity with synthetic fibers and the importance of communicating this to stakeholders did.

“There are a lot of materials [used traditionally in textiles] Anything that is imported into the United States or exported or grown is subsidized by the government,” she said. “The need for these new biomaterials will lead to further legislation that will help innovators like us reach the price range needed for commercialization.”

Lee also suggested that startups carefully consider the environmental impact of the new materials they are developing. “Right now, we have no control over where the materials go. We don't have the infrastructure in place to recycle them.

“What are the downstream processes that affect the degradability of the material and its toxicity to the environment? What about human health, the dyes we use, or in our case the proteins? It is about the interaction and conservation of biodiversity.”

