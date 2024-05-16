Bye-bye, AI: How to block Google's annoying AI overview and get just the search results





Google's “AI Overview” feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), is a raging garbage fire that threatens to suffocate the open web. Instead of directing users to expert insights from trusted sources, Google currently displays plagiarized and often inaccurate AI summaries above search results. So, for example, when you search for medical advice, and an AI tells you to drink urine to get rid of kidney stones, you can scroll past that “advice” to find a link to an article by a human doctor. Must pass.

Unfortunately, Google's settings don't offer a way to turn off AI Overview, but there are ways to avoid this atrocity and access search results directly. Perhaps tacitly acknowledging that its default results page has become a garbage dump, the search giant has added a “Web” tab to its site. Just as this allows you to narrow down your search to “images,” “videos,” and “news,” it also lets you narrow down your search to “images,” “videos,” and “news,” as well as “get a good old-fashioned list of his webpages without the boring stuff like AI and answer boxes.” Now you can get it.

Below, we'll show you how to send search results directly to a web tab from Chrome's address bar, or how to filter AI summaries from the main search results tab. Unfortunately, neither of these methods currently work in Chrome on Android or iOS. However, you can also use another mobile browser such as Firefox.

How to block AI Overview when searching from Chrome's address bar

If you're like me and start most of your web searches from your Chrome browser's address bar, you can make a simple change that directs all your queries to Google's web search tab.

1. In Chrome, go to chrome://settings/searchEngines or click Settings -> Search engines -> Manage search engines and site search.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Click the Add button next to Site Search.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A dialog box will appear allowing you to create a new Site Search entry.

3. Complete the fields in the dialog box as follows and click Add.

Name: Google (web) Shortcut: google.comURL: {google:baseURL}/search?udm=14&q=%s

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. From the 3-dot menu next to the new entry[デフォルトにする]Choose.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Google (Web) engine will appear in the list of search engines.Type a query in the address bar and Google's[Web]Go directly to the tab. The real secret is that the search engine we created adds the parameter ?udm=14 to the search query.

How to block Google AI Overview using Chrome extensions

If you want to go directly to the Google homepage (google.com) to start your search, or if you like everything else on the default search results page (videos, answer snippets, emm blocks), try the following extensions: You can download it. Hide AI results. The aptly named Hide Google AIOverviews does the job. Just installing it will change the CSS on the results page so the AI ​​summary will no longer be displayed.

I wish I had thought of this. The only potential problem is that Google could easily change the code and the extension would no longer work. However, it is working at the time of publication.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, if you don't mind wasting extra clicks, you don't need the extension. After entering your query,[Web]Just click on the tab. It may be buried in the “Other” menu. Unfortunately, by that point you'll have already been exposed to AI introductions and other challenges.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) How to block Google AI Overview on Android / iOS

Google Chrome for desktop makes it easy to change the address bar search and install extensions, but Chrome for mobile phones is a different story. Chrome for Android and iOS doesn't allow any extensions, and you can only choose from a limited group of search engines. Yes, you can choose a custom search engine, but it must be an existing engine on the internet that you have visited. You can't manually enter the search URL, so you can't add the all-important ?udm=14 to the query string.

Unfortunately, neither mobile Safari nor mobile Edge allows you to manually add search engines. However, mobile Firefox, available for iOS and Android, has this feature. Here's how to use it:

1. Install Firefox on your phone if you don't already have it installed.

2. Go to Settings.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap Search.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap “Default search engine”

(Image credit: Future)

5. Tap Add Search Engine.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Complete the fields as follows and click Save.

Name: Google (Web) search string URL: google.com/search?udm=14&q=%s

(Image credit: Future)

7. Select Google (Web) from the menu.

(Image credit: Future)

Google Web Tabs will appear when you search from the Firefox address bar.

