Biotech startup EVP explains the R&D process of ultra-fine bubble technology and its impact on market trends





Innovation is a key driver of progress in the fast-paced world of beauty and skin care. Video interview with Bob Jacobs, vice president of biotech startup Hydrosome, at the recent NYSCC Supplier Day Conference, discusses the research and development process behind ultra-fine bubble technology, and the impact of their breakthrough on beauty product formulators. , and delved into their future plans. It spreads in the fermentation space.

According to the company's website, Hydrosome is at the forefront of pioneering ultra-fine bubble technology to “redefine the nature and potential of water.” This innovation provides “faster and better hydration and sustained stability that increases product efficacy through increased uptake of nutrients and other ingredients,” and says, “With this enhanced stability, It not only improves performance, but also broadens the scope of applications across fields such as skin care, functional beverages, “precision fermentation, and controlled environment agriculture,” as detailed on the company's website.

During the interview, Jacobs emphasized Hydrosome's commitment to innovation. The most memorable part of the conversation was a discussion of the impact of hydrosomes on cosmetics and personal care product formulation companies. Hydrosomes have enabled formulators to develop more innovative products by providing access to breakthrough technology.

“Think of a typical product that's probably 60 to 90 percent water. That water can actually be turned into functional ingredients,” Jacobs says. For example, he explained, hydrosomal technology “makes the hyaluronic acid better, and through the water already in the formula, that water can enhance the skin's own hydration.” “We found that hydration under the epidermis and stratum corneum was significantly improved.”

Hydrosome has its sights set on the fermentation space for the future. With the industry's growing interest in natural and sustainable beauty solutions, fermentation represents a new opportunity to further enrich the company's portfolio. By harnessing the potential of fermentation technology, Hydrosome aims to develop products that deliver superior results and resonate with evolving consumer preferences for environmentally friendly options. “The carbon footprint of our process is very low,” he said, “which allows us to reduce the energy emissions required to manufacture our product formulations.”

Our discussion with Jacobs provided valuable information on the area of ​​skin care innovation. Hydrosome strives to drive positive change in the beauty industry with our commitment to research and development, the empowerment of formulators, and our vision for a more sustainable future.

