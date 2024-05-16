Grand Theft Auto 6 set to be released in fall 2025, Take-Two revenue





“Grand Theft Auto 6” is scheduled to be released by Rockstar Games in the fall of 2025.

The news was announced Thursday as Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings, showing that the company earned $2.9 billion for the period Jan. 1 to March 31. It was revealed that the company had recorded a loss.

Take-Two's latest quarterly guidance was for a loss of $170 million to $153 million. The company said its $2.9 billion loss in the fourth quarter included $2.18 billion in goodwill, a $304.3 million hit from acquisition-related costs and $93.3 million in restructuring charges.

Take-Two isn't prepared to make GTA VI's release date any more specific than “fall 2025,” with CEO Strauss Zelnick saying in an interview with Variety, “We're going to keep it that way for now.” The announcement was made ahead of the company's quarterly results announcement Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET. “that [announcement] It will come from Rockstar and be consistent with how they market their titles,” Zelnick said.

The much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer broke viewership records on YouTube when it was released in December, and continues to drive huge interest in the title more than a decade after GTA V's release. We found that there was a high demand for it.

The Take-Two chief also noted recent layoffs at the company and across the gaming industry, and said he does not anticipate further layoffs.

“We feel like we're in a really good place right now,” Zelnick said. Recently, he remembers there were three cost-cutting programs. In 2022 he surpassed his $100 million program as part of the Zynga integration, he surpassed his $50 million program, and most recently he surpassed his $165 million program. Cost containment and actual cost reduction. Our three-pronged strategy is to become the most creative, most efficient and most innovative company in the entertainment business. We don't always get there, but we always try. I think this puts us on a very sound footing from an efficiency standpoint.

Zelnick expects Take-Two to close its acquisition of Gearbox “relatively soon,” which would bring the Borderlands and Tiny Tina's Wonderland developer within the company of series publisher 2K. He said it would happen. He also expects Take-Two's sales to increase sequentially in fiscal years 2025, 2026 and 2027.

For Take-Two's most recent quarter, Wall Street expects earnings per share (EPS) of 9 cents on net bookings of $1.3 billion, according to analyst consensus data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv). Take-Two reported a loss per share of $17.02 and net bookings of $1.35 billion. This compares to a loss of $610.3 million and net bookings of $1.39 billion in the year-ago period.

Net reservations for the quarter were led by NBA 2K24, which sold more than 9 million copies, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Toon Blast, Empire & Puzzles, and mobile. The game was “Red”. Dead Redemption 2” and “Red Dead Online,” “WWE 2K24,” “Match Factory!,” “Words with Friends,” and “Merge Dragons!”

For the full year 2024, which includes results from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, Take-Two reported total revenue of $5.35 billion and a net loss of $3.7 billion.

Take-Two has net bookings of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion and net losses of $674 million to $606 million for fiscal 2025, from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025. I expect it to be US$.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to be released during Take-Two's 2026 fiscal year. That means the company will not attribute his estimated fiscal year 2025 revenue to future releases of the game.

For the current quarter ending April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, Take-Two expects net bookings to be between $1.2 billion and $1.25 billion and revenue between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion. I am. Net loss is expected to be between $272 million and $245 million, with loss per share between $1.58 and $1.43.

Take-Two stock closed Thursday at $146.08 per share. Regular U.S. stock markets will resume at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday.

