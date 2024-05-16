Get Legion Pet Eyes now! — World of Warcraft — Blizzard News





Hello adventurers! With the release of World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria, players can now experience the wonders of Pandaria anew. Commemorate the occasion with new Twitch Drops! Watch any World of Warcraft stream on Twitch.tv from May 16th at 10am PDT to May 30th at 10am PDT and receive an Eye of Warcraft Drop. You can get the Legion pet.

To participate, you must link your Twitch account by visiting https://account.battle.net/connections. If you change your password or make any changes to your Twitch or Battle.net account, you will need to relink your account. If you decide to relink, there will be a 7-day cooldown before you can relink your new Twitch account. Once you receive your reward on Twitch, be sure to log in to the Battle.net region where you want to receive the drop. Items will be shipped to the region where you first log in. It may take up to 24 hours to receive your reward in-game after you claim it. Please read the Frequently Asked Questions section for more information.

How do I earn Twitch Drops?

Start time: May 16th, 10:00 AM PDT (17:00 GMT) End time: May 30th, 10:00 AM PDT (18:00 BST)

Earn the Eye of the Legion pet by watching 4 hours of World of Warcraft content while these Twitch Drops are active on any channel.

FAQ

Q. How do I link my Battle.net and Twitch accounts? A. Sign in to your Battle.net account at https://account.battle.net/connections and connect your Twitch account.[接続]Click the link and follow the instructions to sign in and link your Twitch account to Battle.net.

Q. What devices can I use to earn and receive Drops? A. You can earn and receive Drops using a PC/Mac web browser or the Twitch app for Android or iOS. The Twitch app on gaming consoles, smart TVs, and other TV apps does not support drops.

Q. Do I have to stay on the same channel to earn drops? A. You can earn progress toward drops on eligible channels in the World of Warcraft category on Twitch. For example, you can watch 30 minutes on one channel and then switch to another without losing your progress. Watching multiple channels at once will not help you progress faster.

Q. Will I receive drop rewards automatically in-game? A. To receive a reward, you must claim a drop on the channel you are watching or in the Drops Inventory menu on Twitch.

Q. Do Twitch Drop Rewards have an expiration date? A. If your Battle.net account is not linked, Twitch Drop Rewards earned will expire 7 days after they are received.

Q. As a streamer, how do I get Twitch Drops on my channel? A. Just make sure your Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked and that you're opted in to Drops ( (See Drops Streamer Home).

Q. Which regions are eligible for these Twitch Drops? A. Participating regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

