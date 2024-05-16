Google Search is no longer focused on web results, so add web filters





Google continues to change the meaning of the "Google" search engine.

Google I/O has come and gone, and with it comes an almost exclusive focus on AI. Part of the show was an incredibly large announcement about Google Search. The AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE), which the company has been piloting for several months, is now rolling out to everyone in the United States. Renamed “AI Overview,” this feature feels like the biggest change yet for Google Search. The top of many results (especially questions) is occupied by an AI box that scrapes the web and displays the correct summary in some cases without having to click on a single result.

The AI ​​overview is a little different than the SGE trial that was taking place. First, AI Overview is much faster than SGE. For some popular queries, Google appears to be caching AI answers. This should help reduce the high cost of running generative AI. For queries with cached summaries, you will see the AI ​​box load instantly with the first search result pop-in. SGE responses are typed word for word, just as if they were typed by a human. If no cached results are available, you'll see an empty AI summary box that loads with the search page and displays “Searching” for a second or two while it loads. Google may also try to load the AI ​​summary and fail, displaying the message “AI summary is not available for this search.” (As if someone asked.) Zoom in/Left: The default results don't show his webpage at all on the first screen. Right: The “Web” filter looks like old Google.

If Google thinks you have a query that is suitable for AI, it will require a lot of scrolling to see the web results. Google scrolls infinitely, so there are no “pages” anymore, but let's think of a “page” as being the entire height of the browser's viewport. The first page is an AI overview that takes up half the screen, followed by another answer box pulled from several websites. . The second page is a “People also ask” box that suggests other queries, then one search result, and a box for videos. The third page is the bottom half of the video box, followed by a “Discussion and Forum” section that includes posts from Reddit and Quora. It's not until you scroll a few miles down the fourth page that you see the traditional 10 blue links. This list also doesn't count the ad blocks that usually appear first. I've never seen an overview of ad blocking and AI at the same time, but I'm sure they will. Despite bringing AI Overview to production for everyone in the most premium place on the Google search page, Google still states that “Generative AI is .”

Here's how long you need to scroll to see regular web results for some searches.

Google says it's not possible to turn off AI overview on its main search engine. You can still see the “Labs” icon in the top right with some checkboxes for his AI features, but those checkboxes are ignored and some queries just show an AI summary. What you can do is find new “Web” filters that can coexist with regular filters like “Video”, “Image”, “Map”, “Shopping”, etc. Yes, it's the “web” filter of what used to be a web search engine. Google says that depending on your query he says that web filters may appear on the main tab bar (when is a web filter not appropriate?), but I don't think it's possible I've only seen it buried deep in the “Other” section.

Once a web filter is found, the results look like classic Google. You'll see 10 blue links and everything else (Google Maps, answer info box, etc.) will be disabled. Sadly, unlike old-school Google, these are still current Google web results, so they will be dominated by his SEO site rather than page quality.

Google says AIOverview will roll out to “hundreds of millions of users” this week, and “more than 1 billion” people will see the feature by the end of the year as Google expands AIOverview to more countries. That's what it means. Google claims that “links included in AI summaries receive more clicks than if the page were viewed as a traditional web listing for that query,” which is honestly not believable. That's what I want to do. If Google takes content from one or more sites, rearranges it with AI, and displays it perfectly at the top of the results, why do users click through? If you've ever used Twitter or Reddit Everyone knows that people only read surface-level information, and it's pretty rare for people to click through and read an article. Assuming AI Overview works the same way, Google hasn't said how sustainable it expects something like this to be for web publishers.

For power users, using Google Search Web requires many clicks. To view actual web results,[詳細]Click then[ウェブ]Click to make Google actually notice the words you typed.[ツール]Click[すべての結果]change. ” to “verbatim.” Alternatively, you can find a more web-focused search engine instead of Google.

