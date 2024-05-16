Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub: Berkeley's new home for climate innovation





From materials that can pull carbon out of the air to truly biodegradable plastics, the University of California, Berkeley makes surprising discoveries to improve the health of the planet and reverse the devastating effects of climate change. We do many things.

Today (Thursday, May 16), the campus announced plans for a new space dedicated to translating these discoveries into impactful climate solutions.

The Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub is scheduled to open during the 2027-2028 academic year and will provide innovators on campus with the resources they need to launch and succeed in companies in the burgeoning climate technology field. On the site currently occupied by University Hall, the donor-funded facility will be built to support a variety of climate research, from renewable energy and carbon capture to green building materials and agricultural practices. It will include tailored laboratories and flexible scale-up space.

The new facility is part of a larger plan to redevelop the west side of campus as Berkeley's center for life sciences, materials science, and climate research. The project, called the Berkeley Innovation Zone, will include two buildings, the Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub and additional research facilities, as well as open space and parking.

“The Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub represents an incredible opportunity to educate the next generation of climate innovators and support faculty in bringing their innovative ideas to life,” said Chancellor Carol Crist. “The new facility supports the campus’ mission to address one of society’s greatest challenges.”

The Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub will include laboratory space, conference rooms, office space and other interaction spaces and will accommodate up to 75 tenant companies when fully occupied.

Rendering with Gensler

The Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub aims to build on the success of the Bakar BioEnginuity Hub, a newly renovated facility on the south side of campus in Wuhonfai Hall. In addition to providing affordable lab space to growing companies in the life sciences sector, the Bakar BioEnginuity Hub supports startups through programs designed to build community and facilitate connections with industry partners and investors. Support your home.

Since its launch in November 2021, Bakar BioEnginuity Hub and its incubator Bakar Labs have incubated 38 Bay Area life sciences startups, seven of which have been acquired or raised significant investment. We were able to establish our own space. Together, these companies have raised more than $380 million in investment and created more than 300 jobs.

The Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub provides a similar platform for entrepreneurs tackling the climate crisis. At the University of California, Berkeley, more than 300 faculty members in engineering, computer science, physical and life sciences, chemistry, environmental design, law, policy, business, and other disciplines are deeply committed to energy and climate research and are committed to the field. A dedicated incubation space has been established. Very necessary.

“Our universities excel at fundamental discovery, innovation, and policy. Taking fundamental academic discoveries into companies and extending them into products benefits society at large and delivers real-world benefits. It can change the world,” said David Schaffer, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, who directs the Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub. “We are building an entrepreneurial ecosystem that helps alleviate many of the challenges that early technologies face as they try to grow into large companies.”

Elena Zhukova, University of California, Berkeley

Under Schaefer's leadership, the Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub will advance UC Berkeley's educational leadership by developing internship and fellowship programs that help train undergraduate and graduate students to become future leaders in climate change innovation. We also support your mission.

“Human health and the health of the planet are two major challenges facing our society,” said Schaefer, who is also director of Bakar Labs and the Bakar BioEnginuity Hub. “Our human health incubator, Bakar Labs, is off to the races in earnest, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to tackle this other big societal problem.”

The new five-story, 145,000-square-foot Gensler-designed facility will include laboratory space, as well as meeting rooms, office space and other social spaces, and will accommodate up to 75 corporate tenants when fully occupied. . Many sustainability strategies are being considered for building design, including low-carbon structures, passive solar shading, and rooftop solar panels.

The design of the Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub considered many sustainability strategies, including low-carbon construction, passive solar shading, and rooftop solar panels.

Rendering with Gensler

Before the new building opens, Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub will gain momentum by launching a pilot climate incubator program that will be located within existing incubators in Wu Hall and other spaces. The pilot will build a pipeline of talent through mentorship, student internships, and early engagement with investor networks and industry affiliates to accelerate the advancement of several early-stage climate technology companies that will occupy the new building upon completion. To do.

Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub founders include the Cleantech to Market Program, one of California's first climate technology accelerators, Berkeley SkyDeck, CITRIS Foundry, Berkeley Law, and Haas School of Business. To help young companies move forward, the Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub partners with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, which is home to important scientific facilities such as the Molecular Foundry, Advanced Light Sources, and the National Energy Research Scientific Computer Center. The Lab's Cyclotron Road program and its partner Activate, a nonprofit organization and fellowship program that grew out of Cyclotron Road, move innovation from the lab to the marketplace.

The Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub will also expand the role of BEVC, a venture fund embedded in the expanding Bakar ecosystem that partners with entrepreneurs to launch and fund startups.

“California and the Bay Area have long been leaders in the growing climate technology industry,” said Rich Lyons, UC Berkeley's chief innovation and entrepreneurship officer, who will take over as chancellor on July 1 following the retirement of Chancellor Carol Christ. There was,” he said. “The Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub will accelerate Berkeley's entrepreneurial science, capitalize on opportunities in this vibrant field, and launch innovative technologies. We will leverage our strengths in this field to , we aim to support campus core excellence.”

Development of the project is scheduled to begin this summer with the demolition of University Hall and is expected to continue until early 2025. Construction of the Bakar Climate Change Hub will begin once the land is cleared and will take approximately three years. Plans for other elements of the Berkeley Innovation Zone are currently in development.

“The world is getting warmer every day, and we want to start building on that momentum now,” Schaefer said. “We want to get the program up and running, recruit companies, encourage investment in those companies, and get our name out there.”

A view of the current design of the new Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub from Addison Street toward campus.

Rendering with Gensler

