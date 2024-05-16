Students shaping the future of national security





Louisiana Tech University Research Institute (LTRI) recently recognized students who received Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) National Security Fellowships.

The National Security Fellowship Program is a joint effort of Air Force Global Strike Command, Louisiana Tech University Applied Research Corporation (LTARC), and Cyber ​​Innovation Center (CIC). His one-year program allows fellows to use their skills in computer science, mathematics, and other fields to support various Air Force initiatives.

LTRI Chief of Staff Warren Ward said that over the four-year history of the fellowship program, many participants have found rewarding employment in the federal civil service in the Air Force, Navy, and Army. Additionally, some have been hired directly by defense contractors as a result of the experience they gained through the program.

This program provides undergraduate and graduate students in Northeast Louisiana the opportunity to learn about the importance of military and national security while working to grow the local economy. In addition to Louisiana Tech University, institutions currently participating in the program include Grambling State University (GSU) and Louisiana State University-Shreveport (LSUS).

Louisiana Tech University, Grambling and LSU Shreveport are critical to the program's success, said Cyber ​​Innovation Center Director Kevin Nolten. Our colleagues bring talent to Air Force Global Strike Command, and their work will have a direct impact on Airmen and national security as a whole.

Students develop a problem-solving drive and resilience in the face of challenges, and through their efforts gain a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and strategic deterrence. In addition to guidance from AFGSC Project Champion fellows, Louisiana Tech University faculty advisors provide additional guidance on technical issues that you may not already have experienced in an academic setting.

The program offers many opportunities to meet new people and make connections that will benefit not only your current studies but also your future, said computer science major and National Security Fellowship participant Cordus Bailey IV. Told. As I complete my master's degree, I look forward to advancing the projects we are working on to advance Air Force Global Strike efforts.

Dr. Sumeet Dua, Executive Vice President for Research, said the collaboration between Louisiana Tech University and Air Force Global Strike Command provides students with unparalleled real-world experience and fosters strong collaboration and knowledge transfer. He said he promoted it. Our fellows and participating faculty have demonstrated their ability to tackle complex challenges and deliver innovative solutions that benefit national security.

The following fellows were recognized during a signing ceremony on May 15, 2024, in the Dan Renaud Biomedical Engineering Building at Louisiana Tech University.

Undergraduate students at Louisiana Tech University:

Bryce Jarrell, Professional Aviation

Stephen Johnson, Computer Science

Rylie Malbrough, Cyber ​​Engineering

Norman Pritchard, Mechanical Engineering

Kyle Stewart, Computer Science

Cory Strickland, Computer Science

Graduate students at Louisiana Tech University:

John Coughlin, Doctor of Engineering

Lindsay Gouedy, Doctor of Engineering

Hart Bailey, Computer Science

Emily Johnson, Counseling and Clinical Psychology

Tyler Wojnak, Applied Physics

Grambling State University:

Jonathan Smith, Cloud Computing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latech.edu/2024/05/16/students-shaping-future-of-national-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos