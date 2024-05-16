Nominations open for 2024 American Legal Technology Awards, to be announced at gala dinner in October





Nominations are now open for the annual American Legal Technology Awards, which celebrate outstanding achievements in various aspects of legal technology.

You'll be shocked to know that this year we've added a new award category, the Artificial Intelligence Award, which highlights innovation in applying AI to law.

The second new category this year is the Journalism Award, which recognizes journalists whose reporting on legal innovations has helped expose risks and inspire positive change.

The award will be presented at a gala dinner on the eve of the Clio Cloud Conference on October 6th in Austin, Texas. The dinner will be held at the off-site event venue, Bar Mansion.

“We’re excited to be hosting a destination event this year,” said Tom Martin, co-founder of the award (CEO and co-founder of LawDroid). “The Barr House is truly magical and the perfect place to celebrate the incredible achievements of this year’s legal innovators.”

As in past years, ALTA will host four “Genius Panels” prior to the awards. His first panel on Artificial Intelligence on May 28th will feature Dr. Megan Marr and Damian Leal. A panel discussion on access to justice will be held in June, followed by a panel discussion on past award winners in July, and finally a panel discussion on the current state of the industry in September.

The main dates regarding nominations and awards are as follows:

Official launch and nominations will begin in April 2024. Deadline for nomination submissions: July 31, 2024. Finalists for the award will be announced in August 2024. October 6, 2024, Awards Gala Austin.

If you would like to submit a nomination, you can do so here.

If you'd like to attend the gala, early bird tickets are $175 through July 31st. After that he goes up to $250. You can purchase tickets here.

Please note that this event is separate from the Clio conference. You do not need to be a Clio subscriber to participate in this celebration.

In addition to Martin, the award's other two founders are Patrick Pares, founder of Pares-Lawyn in Tacoma, Washington, and Patrick Pares, director of the Law and Innovation Program at Vanderbilt Law School. Caitlin Moon, Innovation and Design Director.

