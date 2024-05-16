Intellectual property rights in the US-China innovation competition





The United States is competing with China for technology and innovation leadership, with both countries investing heavily in their domestic innovation systems while seeking to undermine those of other countries. For example, the United States has introduced export controls and investment restrictions to slow China's pace of innovation, while launching innovation efforts targeting industries such as emerging energy technologies, quantum computing, and wireless communications. .

As competition intensifies, many policymakers and analysts are caught in the tailwinds of this industrial policy race. But by focusing on these high-profile policies, we risk overlooking a fundamental driver of innovation: a secure, market-based system of intellectual property (IP) rights.

Intellectual property rights are the foundation of a strong innovation system. By turning ideas into property, secure intellectual property rights enable companies to safely license their innovations and foster collaboration across the economy. Secure IP systems also allow market participants to confidently share their expertise and information with others, expanding the knowledge base of innovation systems. Moreover, the temporary ownership of innovation provided by an effective patent system provides rents and thus provides incentives for entrepreneurs and investors to take the risks of bringing new ideas to market.

For these reasons, the community of inventors, entrepreneurs, and startups repeatedly emphasizes the importance of secure intellectual property rights in providing a path to market entry, growth, and fair participation. This view is verified when judged holistically. Academic research shows that secure intellectual property rights positively impact innovation and economic growth in developed countries.

Given the advantages of a robust market-based IP system, the United States is likely to have a long-term advantage in the innovation competition with China. However, a series of court decisions and laws over the past two decades have weakened intellectual property rights in the United States, potentially undermining the competitiveness of America's innovation ecosystem. In contrast, China has spent decades strengthening intellectual property protections to foster innovation and attract private investment.

Although the United States remains the gold standard for intellectual property protection, this position should not be taken for granted. To compete effectively with China, the United States should reprioritize the development and maintenance of a secure intellectual property rights system and promote the strength and competitiveness of its innovation system.

China takes intellectual property seriously

When it comes to intellectual property, China is usually associated with theft rather than protection. In fact, China did not have a single patent law until 1984. At that time, China was just beginning to liberalize its economy and was far behind in development. In 1984, 78 percent of China's population lived in rural areas, and its GDP per capita was 1/70th that of the United States.

As China began to rise economically, it prioritized acquiring foreign intellectual property, often through embezzlement and theft, rather than producing it at home. Academic studies mainly conclude that secure IPRs have a weaker impact on innovation in developing countries, where it is easier to imitate external innovations. In other words, it is in a country's rational self-interest to devalue intellectual property protection lower down the technology value chain. Even the United States was not immune to these incentives. George Washington's administration openly encouraged the theft of trade secrets from Britain. However, as countries advance technologically and begin to generate world-leading intellectual property, securing this intellectual property becomes more of a concern.

Although intellectual property theft in China continues to be a problem today, the protection of intellectual property in China has made significant progress since 1984. A major step was taken in 2001 when, upon joining the World Trade Organization, China implemented extensive reforms to its intellectual property laws to bring them into compliance with international law. standard. This progress has continued over the past decade as China's intellectual property protection has evolved alongside its technological capabilities. China opened its first court dedicated to IP cases in 2014 and has since grown into a network of IP courts. China has even begun to develop niche areas of patent law to incorporate new technologies. Today, establishing a strong intellectual property rights system to foster innovation is a national priority. China announced its 14th Five-Year Plan in 2021, which includes a notification on intellectual property with ambitious goals such as doubling the number of patents granted to foreign companies by 2025. ing.

Importantly, China's intellectual property laws appear to fairly protect foreign actors. Observers have noted that foreigners perform better in IP cases tried in China, an observation supported by data. Studies in 2018 and 2019 found that foreign plaintiffs perform better than Chinese plaintiffs in patent litigation in Chinese courts. Foreign companies are also paying attention. According to a 2022 survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, 44% of its members believe that IP enforcement in China is improving, but that China's IP system is limiting investment in China. Only 23% reported this. Patent filing data is an imperfect indicator of overall innovation, as inventors prefer to file patents where their ideas are best protected, but it can provide an indication of the robustness of a country's intellectual property laws. There is a gender. More than 46% of all patent applications filed in 2022 were filed in China, the highest number in the world.

China's IP system still has considerable room for improvement. Foreign companies operating in China remain wary of intellectual property theft, and analysis of intellectual property litigation in China is limited to data from government-selected databases. Still, while China's IP system still lags behind that of the United States, there is no doubt that China is taking steps to improve it, making its innovation ecosystem more competitive in the process. There is.

US: IP in the crosshairs at a critical time

In contrast to China's gradual strengthening of intellectual property protection, the United States is witnessing a steady erosion of the robustness of its intellectual property system.

Much of this erosion is due to three changes to the U.S. patent system over the past two decades. First, in the 2006 case eBay v. MercExchange, the Supreme Court weakened patent owners' ability to obtain legal injunctions to prevent infringers from selling their patented technology. Although injunctions are still available, they are now sought and granted much less frequently. Reducing the threat of injunctions could create perverse incentives that cash-rich companies can exploit, such as efficient infringement, where the benefits of patent infringement outweigh the costs of defending against or losing a lawsuit.

Second, in 2011, Congress passed the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act, which established the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) as a faster and cheaper alternative to district courts for retrospectively determining patent validity. was founded. But according to bill co-sponsor Lamar Smith, lawmakers unintentionally introduced several design flaws that could be exploited to hurt startups, small businesses and individual inventors. It is said that it was included. For example, the PTAB has a lower standard for proving patent invalidity than district courts, which contributes to him invalidating more than 80 percent of the patents that the PTAB agrees to examine. In fact, former Federal Circuit Chief Justice Randall Rader called the PTAB a murder squad that wipes out property rights.

Third, a series of Supreme Court decisions between 2010 and 2014 significantly narrowed the scope of patentable subject matter. These decisions established a two-step test for determining patentable inventions, the so-called Alice/Mayo test. This test limits patents related to laws of nature, natural phenomena, and abstract ideas. The Alice/Mayo restrictions rendered many once patentable inventions unpatentable and invalidated hundreds of patents. By 2020, 60% of patents challenged under the Alice/Mayo framework were invalidated.

Ultimately, the key issue with these three changes is the increased uncertainty in the U.S. patent system. For example, the increased risk of a successful retrospective patent eligibility challenge before the PTAB creates significant uncertainty for startups and other small businesses that rely on IP for financing. Additionally, critics of Alice/Mayo argue that the test is vague and unpredictable, which discourages startups, reduces investment, and ultimately hurts innovation. Kimberly A. Moore, Chief Justice of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, said that Federal Circuit judges are confused about how to apply current patent eligibility rules, but some knowledge Financial law experts argue that clear patent eligibility provisions cannot be provided. Guidance for businesses from Alice/Mayo.

Uncertainty, where the range or probability of outcomes is unpredictable, can hinder economic activity, and uncertainty in patent eligibility can prompt investors to avoid companies in patent-intensive industries. For example, a 2022 study estimated that the disease diagnostic technology heavily influenced by Alice/Mayo cost him $9 billion in lost investments in the four years following its introduction. Another study in 2020 found that in the U.S., the share of venture capital investments in patent-intensive industries such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology fell from 50 percent in 2004 to 28 percent in 2017; This is consistent with these changes. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce ranks the U.S. first in its 2023 International Intellectual Property Index, but continued uncertainty surrounding patentability in high-tech fields is a major weakness in U.S. IP protection. He pointed out that.

This uncertainty is particularly problematic in the context of international technology competition, as some of the subject matter most affected by these changes is clearly patent-eligible in Europe, China, and other jurisdictions. A 2017 study identified 1,400 patents involving treatments for cancer and diabetes that were granted in China and the European Union but not in the U.S. because of Alice/Mayo. Ta. The uncertainty created by these changes could divert research and development investment away from the United States, thereby harming the international competitiveness of U.S. companies.

conclusion

When it comes to competing in innovation with China, the United States has the inherent advantage of a strong IP system. Yet, poor policies and legal decisions are putting this vital asset at risk.

Rather than lowering the value of domestic intellectual property rights, the United States should clarify and strengthen its intellectual property system. If the United States wants to win the domestic innovation-based competition with China, it must play the long game and maintain and invest in its world-leading innovation system, which is based on strong and secure intellectual property rights. There is a need.

Chris Borges is a program manager and associate fellow at the Center for Geoeconomics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csis.org/analysis/intellectual-property-rights-us-china-innovation-competition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos