



Laws of Motion is on a mission to make the fashion industry more size and shape inclusive, create a truly personalized shopping experience for customers, and reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion, size samples, returns and exchanges. It was established in 2019 as a DTC fashion brand. .

Using billions of data points about women's bodies collected over the years, we designed sizes that consider every shape from size 00 to size 40. The brand produces women's clothing using proprietary AI sizing technology that virtually predicts your body measurements with 99% accuracy.

Our AI sizing technology is being built into apparel brands for apparel brands and other brands looking to provide a better experience for their customers and take a data-driven approach to improve and expand their size offerings. We are excited to offer our solutions to Carly Bigi, founder and CEO of Laws of Motion, says he leverages his real-time data on real customers.

We've seen interest from high-growth startups to the world's largest brands, and we're excited about the impact we'll have on the industry and our customers around the world as we continue to scale.

Laws of Motions' new SaaS offering allows brands to implement AI sizing technology on their websites and mobile apps and access real-time dashboards to measure the impact on KPIs such as conversion rates, size sampling, and return rates. and visualize sizing opportunities. optimization.

The apparel industry has lacked meaningful technological advances to improve customer experience and retail operations. Sam Yagan, co-founder and managing director of Corazon Capital, said the technologies that have tried to enter the market have not produced quantitative results.

We've been searching for a long time for a technology that actually works, has low returns, and fits. What Carly and her team have built works, and their pay-for-performance model is proof of that.

In addition to launching new SaaS services, Laws of Motion continues to invest in DTC fashion brands as an R&D incubator.

At the beginning of this year, we announced everything except the dress bridal collection, and we plan to continue presenting collections that include shapes and sizes, as well as explore new categories. It also enables continuous testing of additional features of AI sizing technology.

