Want to be more productive? Here's how Google executives structure their schedules





When Google executives feel unproductive, they have a secret weapon: they can call the company's productivity experts for help.

Her name is Laura Mae Martin. She started out in a sales role at Google and was so effective that she eventually moved to the CEO's office and coached senior executives on how to manage their time. She begins by asking executives to identify their top three priorities and put them into action.

“After asking executives questions, I guide them through their top three priorities,” Martin writes in her new book, Uptime. Any meeting, task, or personal work time related to these three priorities will quickly begin to reveal whether the time spent is in line with your priorities. ”

If your daily life often feels out of control, or if you find yourself adding more items to your to-do list than you can check off, you may want to try an exercise like this.

And that's just the beginning.

I spoke with Martin on the podcast 'Problem Solvers' and learned how to identify your priorities, say no to things that don't align with them, and create a 'list funnel' to keep yourself on track. We talked about how to do it.

You can listen to our conversation in the player above. Or read below. There, I share her five simple tips from her book, Uptime, that really stood out to me.

1. How to organize your to-do list

If your to-do list gets too big, Martin suggests creating a list of literally everything you think you can or should do. She then writes:

I identify about a third of the things on my list as being the lowest priority. These are usually to-dos that have been on my mind for a while and keep passing from list to list without completion. Next, for the bottom third, I ask myself:

What's the worst that would happen if I didn't do this? Is there any other way to do this without me doing it? Is there a way to cut this in half and move on to the next step?

These questions will get you thinking about how to delegate, how to work more efficiently, and how to cut corners where possible.

These questions can help you decide which tasks are worth handing over to someone else, simplifying, or even skipping altogether, she says.

2. How to plan urgent tasks

This is a common problem. Every day is filled with wall-to-wall meetings, and then emergencies arise. When should I do this urgent thing? You have two options. Either cancel one of your meetings or work late.

There's a better way. Set an “emergency time block” on your calendar each day. Martin explains how this works to his Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kuran:

He sets it at the same time every day. This way, if an emergency arises, you'll always have time to respond without it affecting the rest of your calendar. Also, his team knows that this time block is the same every day, so anyone who needs to speak to him urgently can plan their time accordingly. If you don't have anything urgent to do, it's time for work or an opportunity to check your email. This is similar to office hours held by university professors. You can always use it at the same time, but if no one comes to chat, it becomes work time.

According to Martin, other Google executives are also doing this, with one notable difference. The executive does not tell the team when the emergency block will be. That way, even if she doesn't need anyone, she can use that time for herself.

3. How to focus on bigger things

If you have something important to do, set aside time on your calendar for it. But in some cases, Martin writes, he needs to spend the day doing nothing in particular.

Don't underestimate the value of the occasional completely unplanned day. If your schedule allows for “no meeting” days, go ahead and incorporate them. It's a big difference between a day with no meetings or commitments and a day with him having one 30-minute meeting at 2 p.m. For some reason, even if I only have one appointment, it feels like it's worth more than 30 minutes because I have to do it all day long. flows around it.

This gives you “full control over what you have to do and when, allowing you to regain your natural productivity patterns,” Martin writes.

4. How to tackle large projects

Do you have a big project that you can't complete in one go? Projects like this are often hard to start because they seem so daunting, but it's even harder to keep working on them every day.

Try this, writes Martin: Stop halfway through.

If you're working on a larger ongoing task that can't be completed all at once, it usually feels right to find a natural ending point, like the end of an email or the end of a project section. Finish your work at that point and leave it alone until the next time you work, which is to start at the beginning of a new section. Ironically, it creates a new starting point for your brain to overcome. It's like starting a big project all over again. Or if you stop in the middle of something, you already know what you're going to do next, making it easier to go back and start over.

Martin says he did this in his book. Instead of stopping her day's work at the end of her chapter, she stopped in the middle of the chapter, which made the next day's work easier. “If you're working on a large, multi-step project, try to stop at a point where your brain already knows what to do next,” she advises.

5. How to make meetings more efficient

Meetings can be long, but they don't have to be. Martin suggests keeping meetings short, such as 15-minute check-ins, to keep everyone more concise and focused. “Scarcity breeds innovation,” she writes.

She cites Google's “Lightning Talk” as an example.

One of my favorite activities that we often do at Google is Lightning Talk. In a Lightning Talk, a presenter uses her one slide and her three minutes to teach the audience something, get buy-in for an idea, practice a pitch, or give an update on a project. I can. Your presentation will automatically time and “kick off” from the stage with the next slide after 3 minutes. The audience is instructed to clap loudly when they see the next slide. That way, the presenter knows it's time to finish the next slide.

It's amazing how much more can be conveyed when a presenter knows in advance that they only have three minutes to make an impact. They “cut the fat” from the presentation. They create one visually stimulating and compact slide that includes only the most important elements. They have one chance to make an impact, and they make the most of it. Needless to say, the audience is very engaged because the information is concise and they are not asked to hear anything extra.

Now everyone is engaged, everyone moves quickly, and more gets done in a shorter amount of time than most meetings can.

