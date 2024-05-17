MD Anderson executive says innovation doesn't necessarily have to involve the latest technology





Dan Schoenthal, chief innovation officer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said the term “innovation” has different meanings for different health systems because each health system has different priorities and goals. it's different.

He made this point in an interview Tuesday at the Reuters Digital Health Conference in San Diego.

MD Anderson's innovation team is focused on improving the daily experience of receiving and delivering care for both patients and clinicians, Schonthal said. While this effort may involve introducing new technology, he noted that there are many valuable innovation efforts that do not require advanced technology.

MD Anderson's innovation team is always looking for simple changes to help ensure hospital facilities and healthcare professionals embody the human touch needed to care for patients diagnosed with cancer, Schoenthal said. explained.

For example, the team came up with the idea of ​​training MD Anderson staff to be human navigators. This means staff are trained to approach people and ask if they need help getting around the hospital grounds, rather than sitting behind a desk and waiting for visitors to ask for help. It means that.

“It's about having a real human interaction with that person and finding out what they need. Their answer is, 'I don't need anything. I know where I'm going and It might be something like, “It's totally fine.'' But for other patients, especially those with cancer, navigating the new building can be a challenge,” Schonthal said.

She added that while directions apps are useful for some patients, there will always be others who prefer the assistance of a human navigator. He also pointed out that this is especially true in cancer hospitals, where there are many elderly patients.

Over the past few years, Schoenthal and his team have also recognized how frustrating it can be for patients to wait to hear from the hospital after a test or appointment. To address this, they developed an app that helps patients instantly check their referral status and visualize how they are progressing in their treatment journey.

“If pizza companies have trackers that tell them when their pizza is coming, why don't we have tools to tell patients something more important?” Schonthal asked.

While introducing a referral tracker wasn't a dramatic change, he explained that sometimes these simple additions can have a huge impact on making patients feel like they're being treated. did.

“To do something truly disruptive, you need a foundation to make it stick. In some cases, it may change the way staff interact with patients, or even basic notifications about where patients are on their journey. Once you have that foundation, you can do even more amazing things like answering the questions your patients have along their journey. ” Schoenthal declared.

