Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release in fall 2025





Take-Two Interactive, the holding company that owns Rockstar Games, has set a release date for Grand Theft Auto VI for fall 2025.

Ahead of Take-Two's fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday, speculation about the popular video game's upcoming release increased. The company had previously set the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI in 2025, but an update narrowed the release date to next fall.

“We strongly believe that Rockstar Games delivers an unparalleled entertainment experience,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told analysts in prepared remarks after announcing the company's latest earnings. , expectations for the commercial impact of this title continue to rise.”

The last installment in the series was Grand Theft Auto V, which was first released in 2013. The online component of the game has been updated several times over the years. Each time an update was released, fans embraced the latest version of the game.

In a conference call with aftermarket analysts, Zelnick said the latest update to Grand Theft Auto Online includes new vehicles, drag racing and holiday-themed items in honor of Valentine's Day and Chinese New Year. He said it included.

Grand Theft Auto V was a huge hit, becoming the second best-selling game in video game history and the best-selling game of the past decade in terms of total sales. The series has been controversial many times due to its brutal violence and themes.

To date, Grand Theft Auto V has sold approximately 200 million video games worldwide. “More than a decade after their initial release, Grand Theft Audio V and Grand Theft Auto Online's viewership grew by an impressive 35 percent and 23 percent, respectively, for the full year. I'm thrilled,” Zelnick said of the continued momentum. For franchise video game sales.

“I feel like market expectations are at an all-time high, and of course the expectations for the perfection of what Rockstar typically delivers are extremely high everywhere on this board and everywhere in the world,” Zelnick said. he said during a conference call with analysts. After being repeatedly asked about the commercial prospects of Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of its release next year.

Take-Two CFO Laney Goldstein added in her own comments to analysts that “confidence in the (Grand Theft Auto VI) title and its potential commercial impact continues to grow.” However, it did not provide specific guidance regarding the possibility of selling popular video games after fall 2025. .

Zelnick also spoke about the video game publisher's recent announcement of a deal with Embracer Group to acquire Gearbox Entertainment, makers of the Borderlands series, for $460 million in stock. “When the opportunity presented itself to acquire the company on terms that we thought were reasonable, we jumped at the opportunity… And of course Borderlands is going from strength to strength, so we bought Gearbox. “I'm excited to be joining the family,” he told analysts.

Take-Two's overall revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.4 billion, down 3% from $1.45 billion in the year-ago period. Net loss was $2.9 billion, or $17.02 per share, compared with a loss of $610.3 million, or $3.62 per share, in the prior-year period.

The most recent quarter included one-time items of $2.18 billion in goodwill impairment charges, $304.3 million in acquisition costs and $93.3 million in restructuring charges.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer

