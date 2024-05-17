Google's accessibility app Lookout can use your phone's camera to search and recognize objects





Google has updated some of its accessibility apps to include features that make them easier to use for people who need them. We've released a new version of the Lookout app. This app can read text and even long documents for people with low vision or visual impairment. The app can also read food labels, recognize currency, and tell users what it sees and images through its camera. Its latest version features a new “Search” mode that allows users to choose from seven item categories, including seats, tables, vehicles, tableware, and bathrooms.

Once the user selects a category, the app will be able to recognize objects associated with that category as the user moves the camera around the room. The user is then informed of the direction and distance to the object, making it easier for the user to interact with the surrounding environment. Google has also launched an in-app capture button so you can take a photo and instantly get an AI-generated description.

Google

The company has also updated its Look to Speak app. Look to Speak allows users to communicate with other people by using eye gestures to select phrases from a list that they want the app to read out loud. Now, Google has added a text-free mode that gives you the option to select from a photobook containing a variety of emojis, symbols, and photos to trigger audio. Even better, you can customize what each symbol or image means to you.

Google has also expanded its screen reader capabilities in Lens in Maps to now tell users the name and category of the location they're viewing, such as an ATM or restaurant. You can also find out how far away a particular location is. We're also rolling out improvements to detailed audio guidance that tells users where to go.

Four years after launching Maps on Android and iOS, Google is finally making Maps' wheelchair information accessible from your desktop. The Accessible Locations feature allows users to check whether the location they are visiting can accommodate their needs. For example, businesses and public facilities that have accessible entrances will display a wheelchair icon. You can also use this feature to see if a location has accessible washrooms, seating, and parking. The company says Maps currently has accessibility information for more than 50 million locations. People looking for wheelchair information on Android or iOS will now be able to easily filter reviews focused on wheelchair access.

Google made all of these announcements at this year's I/O developer conference, where it also revealed that it has further open sourced the code for Project Gameface's hands-free “mouse” so that Android developers can use it in their apps. did. This tool allows users to control the cursor with head movements and facial gestures, making it easier to use computers and phones.

Check out all the Google I/O 2024 news here.

