You have to be humble to understand technology, says CIA leader





Geopolitical hotspots are reshaping how governments approach issues of innovation, technology, and war.

Geopolitical hotspots and innovative technology on the battlefield are forcing U.S. leaders to rethink their position on the world stage and how they innovate to stay ahead of their adversaries, government leaders say. said this at the 2024 National Competitiveness AI Expo held last week.

CIA Deputy Director David Cohen said today's climate is a transformative, disturbing and somewhat difficult world, but one in which I think there is hope. Many promises come from technology. Since the end of the Cold War, we are now at a stage where the United States is not the only geostrategic heavyweight. It is even more contested. It's even more complicated.

Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said robotics will become a prevalent emerging technology used by the military within the next decade.

Milley said that within 10 to 15 years, about a third of the U.S. military will be robots, sailboats, unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned tanks. The big thing coming to theaters near us very soon is the ability to perform loops of observing, turning, deciding, and acting, making these autonomous through the use of artificial intelligence, and processing large amounts of data. Gain access to software faster than your opponents. That could be decisive.

While technologies like self-driving cars have the potential to be game-changing on the battlefield, Cohen cautioned that no amount of technology can fully protect humans. He added that people must be humble when assessing the potential of technology.

“When we think about technology in today's world, especially technology and intelligence, we need to be a little humble about what it can do and where it's going to protect us,” Cohen said.

Eric Schmidt, chair of the Special Competition Research Project, said innovation combines the judicious use of technology, military power and ingenuity. As an example, Schmidt pointed to how Ukraine adapted to Russian aggression.

Schmidt said the rate of innovation is unlike anything he has ever seen in his career working in the technology industry, as people's lives are at stake. All this proves that war is a crucible of innovation. In my opinion, the final judge will be the country that combines mass innovation with power innovation.

Palantir co-founder and CEO Alex Karp said innovation and government collaboration can only happen if Silicon Valley fully embraces cooperation with the U.S. military and government.

One of the most important things large organizations of all kinds can do is develop a preference for technology people. Karp said some of the people you hate can save your life. We are entering an environment where likability is completely irrelevant and we have to accept that and learn to like the people who save our lives.

Cohen said that as responsibility for innovation shifts from historical power centers such as governments to private companies, agencies like the CIA are also looking to increase collaboration with industry.

One of the things we're passionate about is expanding our relationships with the technology sector. Cohen said we're seeing a much more welcoming environment.balance [of American innovation] There has been a major shift to the private sector. Further engagement with the private sector will be needed if we are to continue to have access to cutting-edge technology.

