Survey reveals video games are a hobby for 190 million Americans





New data collected by the Entertainment Software Association and YouGov reveals that more than 190 million Americans play video games for at least an hour a week.

According to the survey, 53% of gamers self-identified as male, 46% female, and 1% identified as non-binary or chose not to identify their gender.

The adults surveyed were 75% white, 19% Hispanic, 12% black, 4% Asian/Pacific Islander, and 3% Native American, which is fairly close to the racial breakdown of the overall U.S. population.

The majority of respondents believe that video games are fun, mentally stimulating, and help relieve stress. They also believe games can help improve cognition, problem-solving skills, and cooperation with teammates.

us news

Can video games help children concentrate?

9:26 AM, September 03, 2020

Overall, 44% of respondents ranked video games as one of their most important forms of entertainment. Most play to relax or have fun, and many have stated that nostalgia has had a big influence on what and how they play.

This year, for the first time, the ESA included people aged between 18 and 5 in its survey. The results showed that Generation Alpha, or her 5- to 10-year-old children, were the cohort most likely to play the game every week. Gen Alpha and Gen Z were also the most likely to play on a console or computer.

However, polls show that the average player is now 36 years old and has been gaming for 17 years, which is good evidence that gaming has become a lifelong hobby for many people, the ESA said. Masu. Although the propensity to play decreases with age, even one in three Silent Generation members aged 78 and over still play for more than an hour a week, the ESA found.

“Video games have been ingrained in American life and culture for generations,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of ESA. “I embrace the positivity that video games bring to my life.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvq.com/entertainment/video-games-are-now-a-generation-spanning-hobby-for-190-million-americans-survey-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos