Apple could pay up to $349 in settlement for the iPhone 7. Registration deadline is approaching.





Written by Zoe Han

Information from Apple is required to qualify

Have you ever owned an iPhone 7? Apple (AAPL) may owe you money.

Consumers who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus at any time between September 16, 2016 and January 3, 2023, and who registered a complaint with Apple about audio issues on their phone, may be eligible for insurance benefits. You may be eligible for payments of up to $349. Class action lawsuit settlement. The deadline to submit financial claims is Monday, June 3 at 11:59 pm Pacific Time (2:59 am Tuesday ET).

Those who paid Apple for the repair or replacement can receive up to $349, and those who reported the issue to Apple but didn't pay for the repair or replacement can receive up to $125. The minimum payment for eligible Apple users with an approved settlement is $50.

After the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were launched in 2016, some owners reported issues with their phones' audio, including not being able to hear calls. A group of owners has filed a class action lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the issue is related to the audio IC chip and is a design and manufacturing defect.

Apple has denied allegations that its phone models had audio problems or that the company did anything illegal. However, the two sides reached an agreement in which Apple would pay $35 million in settlement to avoid further costs.

Apple is sending email notifications or postcards to affected iPhone users. According to the settlement website, consumers can also call 1-833-633-0343 or write to Tabak v. Apple Class Action Administrator, 1650 Arch St., Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Eligible users will need a notification ID and verification code from Apple. Once you receive that information, you can enter it in the Payment Portal's “Payment Selection” section, or you can choose to have the information sent to you via email.

Apple did not immediately respond to MarketWatch's request for comment.

Class action lawsuits are a way for consumers to obtain compensation if they feel they have been harmed by a company's actions. But even for those who are eligible for payments, it's not always easy to track settlements in these cases. There are websites that can help consumers track such lawsuits, such as ClassAction.org and Top Class Actions.

-Zoe Han

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(Ended) Dow Jones News

05/16/24 1309ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

