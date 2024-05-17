Rising tide: Public and private leadership drives innovation





Earlier this semester, I attended the MIT Energy Conference thanks to a generous grant from the Kleinman Center. MIT's conference is the largest university energy conference, and this year's conference covers everything from the challenges of sustainable aviation fuels and aircraft electrification to battery recycling, critical mineral extraction and enhanced geothermal energy. A wide range of themes were covered, ranging from unprecedented projects. I was particularly interested in learning more about how industry leaders are thinking about mobilizing capital for innovation that has been made available through recent policy developments.

public sector effective

In her keynote address, Vanessa Chan of the Department of Energy (DOE) talked about how the Office of Technology Transition drew inspiration from SEMATECH, a public-private partnership established in the 1980s to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing industry. I told you what I got. Through SEMATECH, a consortium of industry leaders collaborates to create a roadmap that enables local manufacturers to build critical relationships with suppliers, solve common problems, and regain competitiveness in global markets. Did.

The successful implementation of this initiative lends credibility to the private-sector-led, public-sector-led philosophy that characterizes the current DOE approach to driving innovation. One direct result of this approach was the creation of his Liftoff report, recently released by the DOE after interviewing hundreds of industry experts, investors, and researchers across the energy industry. This extensive effort has allowed us to build industry-wide consensus on how to advance the most impactful energy transition technologies available.

In addition to helping to set the long-term direction of the industry, efforts to create a handbook have already begun to influence policy. The government has spoken to developers interested in taking advantage of the Inflation Control Act's favorable tax incentives for clean hydrogen production, finding it a chicken-and-egg problem. did. Prior to the IRA tax break, clean hydrogen was expensive to produce, so there was no demand for it, and suppliers interested in entering the market to take advantage of the new tax credit opportunities have nowhere to sell their hydrogen. There was no.

To help the private sector overcome this obstacle, the government has launched (and committed to funding) hydrogen hubs across the country to create domestic demand-side gravitational pull. By helping suppliers secure offtake agreements, the hub reduces the risks they face and allows them to invest time and capital into building a robust, clean hydrogen ecosystem.

private sector led

Participants then had the opportunity to hear directly from startup founders during the conference's flagship technology showcase. The creativity of the ideas on display was incredible. Mantel uses molten salts to capture and sequester CO2, and VEIR uses liquid nitrogen-cooled superconductors to increase power line capacity and reduce grid congestion. Found Energy smelts small aluminum tablets that are treated with a catalyst, storing the electrical energy from the smelting process within the tablet's structure. When the tablets are placed in water, they rapidly oxidize, producing hydrogen and heat, both of which can be used as clean power in industrial processes.

Even more exciting than the diversity of technology was the fact that so many investors were looking to have fun with it. Although the valley of death issue between venture funding and growth capital remains, many speakers have pointed to the tendency for financial institutions to invest fifth or sixth from first in the investment order. Although lamented, this showcase shows that even if not all technologies are viable, their contributions to the community can still be valuable. For example, VEIR's transmission innovation relies entirely on high-temperature semiconductor (HTS) tape. The cost of this technology has come down significantly due to continued demand for tape from customers researching fusion.

Without investment in fusion, the technology critical to VEIR's success might have been out of reach, but HTS tape now forms the backbone of a demonstrable technology that predates fusion. Masu. Importantly, although this feels like a coincidence, the lesson is that consistent funding allows for such positive externalities to occur. To put it in an exaggerated metaphor, public policy creates the rising tide and private investment builds the ships. Not all are seaworthy, but those that are will sail more smoothly.

Siddharth Charani

MBA student, Wharton

Siddharth Charani is a second-year MBA student at Wharton, studying finance. On campus, he is a member of the Wharton Energy and Climate Club and co-chairs the 2024 Wharton Energy and Climate Conference.

