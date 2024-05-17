



A new zoning ordinance that allows livestock to be raised near homes in the RM of Dundurn, South Carolina, is not going well with people who live near Blackstrap Lake.

The RM is developing new regulations that will reduce the required distance between Intensive Livestock Operations (ILOs) and residential areas.

The Hillcrest Hutterite colony returns to the resort village of Sode, Sask.

Vanessa Arcel worries that if the new rules go into effect, the animals there will be closer to her family's home, where she has lived since she was seven years old.

She is concerned about the increase in odor, noise and fertilizer entering Blackstrap Lake.

“I'm not against livestock farming. I'm all for livestock farming. I'm all for farming at a safe distance that doesn't affect other communities,” Ursel told CTV. told the news.

Sword City Councilor Corey Furnetz said fertilizer and feces entering the lake could have an impact beyond the village. Blackstrap Lake is part of Saskatoon's southeast water system.

“We're not talking about 20 people in a resort village. We're talking about a significant number of people,” Farnetz said.

“We have important bodies of water here that provide food for many consumers.”

Ursel started an online petition opposing the new ordinance, which has garnered more than 730 signatures.

In a statement to CTV News, the RM of Dundaan City said the proposed ordinance is in line with all rules and regulations.

“The RM will work closely with the Department of Agriculture to ensure that existing or proposed ILOs comply with state environmental requirements,” the statement reads.

Currently, ILOs with animal units of 300 to 499 animals must be located 1,600 meters from residential areas. The proposed changes would reduce that distance to 800 meters.

The state classifies a single animal unit as one cow, 200 chickens, or six pigs.

RM said it has no active applications for new ILOs or expansions of existing operations.

A public hearing must be held before the ordinance can be approved.

Ursell said he plans to attend a public meeting scheduled for May 21.

