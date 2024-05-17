How Google AI Overview works and how to turn it off (and what you can't)





When will my queries trigger AI-generated results summaries? Google spokesperson Mallory de Leon said AI summaries will appear for complex queries. You'll see an AI overview in Google search results when our system thinks generative AI is particularly useful, such as when you want to quickly understand information from a variety of sources. In my first tests, it felt like the AI ​​summaries were displayed almost randomly for queries, and that the summaries appeared for simple questions as well as more complex ones.

De Leon said AI Overview leverages a customized version of Google's Gemini model, adding elements from the company's search system, including a knowledge graph containing billions of common facts.

Some AI Overview answers provide a web page link right away. For other AI overviews, visit[さらに表示]You must click to see the source of the information.

Google via Reece Rogers

One of my main hesitations about rolling out this feature is the potential for continued AI illusions, more commonly known as lies. When interacting with Google's Gemini chatbot, you will see the following disclaimer at the bottom: Gemini may display inaccurate information, including information about people, so double check your responses. No such disclaimer is added at the bottom of the AI ​​overview, which often simply says “Generative AI is .”

When asked why he didn't mention the potential hallucinations of AI Overview, de Leon emphasized that Google still wants to provide high-quality search results, and that the company has I mentioned that we did adversarial red team testing to uncover weaknesses.

This generative AI implementation is rooted in search's core quality and safety systems, she says, with built-in guardrails to prevent low-quality or harmful information from surfacing. AI Overview is designed to highlight information that can be easily verified by the supporting information we uncover.

Even though you know this, you may still want to double-check that the information is actually correct by clicking on the links on the web page. However, it is unlikely that many users looking for immediate answers will spend the extra time reading the source material for answers generated by Google's AI.

Google's head of search, Liz Reid, recently told my colleague Lauren Good that AI Overview will soon reach 1 billion people, as it will be made available to countries other than the United States by the end of 2024. More people said they may come across this new feature. As someone whose job it is to actually spend time with readers clicking on links and reading articles, I'm certainly nervous about this change, and I'm not alone.

Beyond concerns for publishers, it remains unclear what additional effects Google's AI brief may have on users. Sure, OpenAI's ChatGPT and other AI tools are hugely popular in the Silicon Valley tech world, but this feature also opens the door to AI-generated chatbots for billions of people who have never used a chatbot before. may be exposed to Although AI summaries are designed to save time, they can lead to unreliable results.

