Anhui province puts bank on science, technology and innovation

In the new development stage of China's economy, new growth engines will emerge, and eastern Anhui province will be one of them, the province's governor said on Thursday.

At a press conference in Beijing hosted by the State Council News Office, Anhui Governor Wang Qingxian said the province is “emerging as a powerhouse in industrial development and manufacturing.”

The province's GDP last year was 4.7 trillion yuan ($652 billion), up from 1.9 trillion yuan in 2013.

Both domestic and international companies are involved in its development.

For example, Volkswagen Group China announced in April that it would invest 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in expanding its innovation hub in the provincial city of Hefei.

At the heart of the hub is the Volkswagen China Technology Company, the automaker's largest development center outside Germany. The company was established in Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone last year with an initial investment of 1 billion euros.

Since 2015, American glass and ceramics manufacturer Corning has invested in 11 projects in Hefei New High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, with a total investment of more than $3 billion.

According to the provincial government, Anhui has attracted investment from about 5,000 foreign companies.

“What international investors are most interested in is Anhui's business environment,” Wang said in response to a question from China Daily.

In business environment assessments of thousands of private enterprises over the past two years, Anhui has ranked in the top 10 nationwide in terms of overall score and achieved the highest position in the reputation rankings.

Officials said the state's rapid development in recent years has benefited greatly from manufacturing and scientific innovation.

Wang said manufacturing investment in Anhui province had maintained a consistent growth rate of over 18% for 26 consecutive months until March.

Seven automakers, including Chery, Nio, Volkswagen and BYD, have invested heavily in Anhui, which produced 2.49 million cars last year, of which 868,000 were new energy vehicles.

Deputy Governor Fei Gaoyun said the province has exported about 1.15 million cars, and one in four cars exported from China is made in Anhui.

There are currently nearly 20,000 state-run high-tech enterprises in Anhui province, with more than 4,200 added last year, Wang said.

According to statistics released in October, R&D spending as a percentage of GDP, known as R&D intensity, was 2.56% of GDP in 2022, compared to the national average of 2.54%. The ratio in Hefei was 3.91%.

“Anhui province has strong innovation capacity. One of the reasons is that we have spared no effort in supporting innovation for decades,” Wang said.

Anhui Province has more giant scientific facilities than any other province, and in 2017 central authorities approved the construction of the Hefei Comprehensive Science Center, one of four such centers nationwide. Become.

“Anhui province's fiscal spending on science and technology ranks fourth among provinces,” Wang said.

Adhering to market principles, the ministry established the Grand Innovation Coalition in Hefei in 2022 to provide comprehensive services to innovative startups, including assistance in finding application scenarios and attracting investors.

By the end of March, it had attracted 1,391 innovation-oriented enterprises and more than 200 different types of funds, with total capital amounting to more than 230 billion yuan, Wang said.

