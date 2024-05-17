Google I/O was an evolution of AI, not a revolution





At Google's I/O developer conference, the company made the case to developers, and to some extent consumers, why its bet on AI is better than its competitors. At the event, the company announced a revamped AI-powered search engine, an expanded AI model with a 2 million token context window, AI helpers across the Workspace suite of apps including Gmail, Drive, Docs, and tools to integrate AI. Did. It includes apps for developers and even a vision of the future of AI (codenamed Project Astra) that can respond to a combination of sight, sound, voice, and text.

While each advancement was promising, the onslaught of AI news was overwhelming. Although clearly aimed at developers, these large-scale events are also an opportunity to wow end users about the technology. But after all the news, even the most tech-savvy consumer might be asking themselves, “Wait, what's Astra again?” Is that what powers Gemini Live? Is Gemini Live like Google Lens? How is it different from Gemini Flash? Is Google actually making AI glasses, or is it just Vapor? What is Gemma? What is LearnLM? What is Gem? When will Gemini arrive in your inbox or Docs? How can I use them?

Image credit: Google

Despite the enthusiasm of the individual presenters and the loud cheers from the Googlers in the crowd, what was missing from the entire presentation was a sense of the coming AI revolution. If AI ultimately leads to products that have a major impact on the direction of technology, like the iPhone influenced personal computing, this is not the event where AI debuted.

Instead, we found that AI development is still in its infancy.

On the sidelines of the event, there was a sense that even Googlers knew their work was unfinished. When we demonstrated how AI could upload hundreds of pages of documents and instantly create study guides and quizzes for students, it was an impressive feat, but the quiz answers were annotated with cited sources. I noticed that there isn't. Asked about accuracy, employees acknowledged that the AI ​​interprets things mostly accurately and that future versions will point to sources and allow people to fact-check answers. But if you need to check the facts, how reliable are her AI study guides in test preparation in the first place?

Astra's demo uses a camera mounted on a table and connected to a large touchscreen to let the AI ​​play Pictionary, show you objects, ask questions about those objects, and tell a story. can. However, despite impressive technological advances in their own right, the use cases for how these capabilities would be applied to everyday life were not immediately obvious.

For example, you can ask the AI ​​to use alliteration to describe objects. During the livestreamed keynote, Astra looked at a set of crayons and answered with brightly colored creative crayons. A nice party trick.

In a private demo, we challenged Astra to guess objects in a scribbled picture, and it quickly and accurately identified a flower and a house that I drew on the touchscreen. When I drew the bug, I drew a large circle for the body, a small circle for the head, and small legs from the sides of the large circle. The AI ​​stumbled. Is it a flower? No. Is it the sun? No, the employee told the AI ​​to guess what is alive. I added two legs for a total of eight. Is it a spider? yes. Despite my lack of artistic ability, a human would have noticed the bug right away.

I took a private test of Project Astra at #GoogleIO (I wasn't sure if I was allowed to film this?). @skirano spoke to Astra and determined what Astra was seeing. Fully multimodal, no lag, very smooth. Insane. pic.twitter.com/ayWPZRiEYq

— Conor Grennan (@conorgrennan) May 15, 2024 No, it wasn't supposed to be recorded. But here's a similar demo posted on X.

To help you understand the current state of technology, Google staff did not allow recording or photography in the Astra demo room. I also had Astra running on my Android smartphone, but I couldn't see the app or hold the phone. While the demo was fun and the technology that made it possible is certainly worth exploring, Google missed an opportunity to showcase how its AI technology will impact everyday life.

For example, when should you ask an AI to come up with a band name based on images of your dog and stuffed tiger? Do you really need an AI to find your glasses? Here's another Astra demo from the talk.

Image credit: Google Demo Video (Opens in new window)

This isn't the first time we've seen a technology event filled with advanced futuristic demos without real-world applications or, more importantly, touting convenience as an upgrade. Google, for example, has teased its own AR glasses in the past. (It even had a skydiver wearing Google Glass parachute into I/O. The project was built more than a decade ago but has since been canceled.)

Looking at I/O, it feels like Google sees AI as a way to generate additional revenue. If you need a product upgrade, pay for Google One AI Premium. Google probably won't make the first big breakthrough in consumer AI. As OpenAIs CEO Sam Altman recently reflected, the original idea of ​​OpenAI was to develop technology to create all sorts of benefits for the world.

Instead, he said, we can now successfully create AI and that others will use it to create all kinds of amazing things that we all benefit from.

Google appears to be in the same position.

Still, there was a time when Google's Astra AI looked more promising. It's easy to see how it can be a useful work partner if it can accurately identify code or suggest ways to improve the system based on diagrams. (Clippy has evolved!)

Gemini for Gmail. Image credit: Google

There were other moments where AI's real-world utility shined. For example, Google Photos has a great search tool. Plus, bring Geminis AI to your inbox to summarize emails, draft replies, list action items, and more to ultimately get your inbox to zero or closer to zero. It can be reached quickly. But delete emails that are annoying but not spam, organize your emails smartly into labels, never miss an important message, and get an overview of everything in your inbox that you need to take action on as soon as you log in. Can you provide that? ? Can you summarize the most important news from the newsletter? Not completely. still.

Additionally, some of the more complex features, such as AI-powered workflows and receipt management, which were demonstrated, won't roll out to Labs until September.

When thinking about how AI will impact the Android ecosystem (which Google pitched to the developers in attendance), even Google isn't sure whether AI will help Android pull users away from Apple's ecosystem. There was a sense of not being able to make a claim. When is the best time to switch from iPhone to Android?, we asked Googlers of all ranks. “This fall” was the common response. In other words, Google's fall hardware event should coincide with Apple's adoption of RCS, an upgrade to SMS that makes Android Messaging more competitive with iMessage.

Simply put, bringing AI to consumers' personal computing devices will likely require the development of new hardware. AR glasses? A smarter smartwatch? Gemini-powered Pixel Buds? — but Google isn't ready to roll out or tease any hardware updates just yet. And, as we've already seen, the hardware remains difficult, with the launch of Ai Pin and Rabbits underwhelming.

Image credit: Google

There's a lot you can do now with Google's AI technology on Android devices, but Google's accessories like the Pixel Watch and the system that powers them, WearOS, are getting some small performance improvements. Apart from that, it was largely ignored in I/O. Its Pixel Buds earbuds didn't even receive loud praise. In Apple's world, these accessories help lock users into its ecosystem and may one day connect them to AI-powered Siri. These are important elements of your overall strategy, not optional add-ons.

On the other hand, there's also a sense that we're waiting for the other shoe to drop: Apple's WWDC. The tech giant's Worldwide Developer Conference promises to unveil Apple's own AI agenda, likely through his partnership with OpenAI and Google. Is it competitive? What happens if Android can't integrate AI as deeply into the OS as Gemini does? The world is waiting to see Apple's response.

At its fall hardware event, Google had time to review Apple's announcement of its own AI, an iPod, phone, and Internet communicator as powerful and immediately understandable as Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone. I try to create moments. iPod, phone, do you understand?

People got it. But when will they get Google's AI as well? At least not from this I/O.

