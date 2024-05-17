Unusual security video, Google Drive led to Stephen Stearns' arrest in Madeline Soto case, documents reveal





KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Newly released discovery documents show how law enforcement officers arrested Stephen Stearns as part of the investigation into the disappearance and death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto in February. It provides insight into what led to this.

The State Attorney's Office on Thursday released several redacted reports and new audio from an interview Orange County sheriff's detectives conducted with Detective Starnes on Feb. 27, when they began the investigation.

Stearns was charged with first-degree murder in Sotos' death. The released documents give no insight into why Stearns was charged in Sotos' death, but they do indicate why Stearns was arrested on sexual assault and child pornography charges.

According to a supplemental report in the case, detectives interviewed Stearns at the residence he shared with Soto and Soto's mother. Corresponding audio from the interview shows Stearns being asked exactly where he dropped off Soto and where he went afterward. During the course of the conversation, the detective asked several details that apparently led Stearns to change his story. You can listen to the interview below.

After questioning, detectives reviewed footage from the complex's security gate. According to the report, detectives saw Stearns' car leave with a woman wearing a green sweater in the passenger seat.

The report said the woman was slumped on her left side, which is an unusual position for someone to sit in a car.

As a result, detectives secured the home so they could obtain a search warrant, the report said.

While that search warrant was being executed, detectives also executed a search warrant on Stearns' phone. Stearns told detectives he had accidentally reset the device to factory settings, but detectives discovered the images on Google Drive. When they accessed the drive, they found more than 1,700 photos and video files depicting graphic images of naked children or children engaging in sexual acts, the report said.

According to the report, Google Drive contained files dating back to at least 2019.

The report also details a redacted interview with a witness who told detectives about Stearns' relationship with Soto and Soto's mother, and in which detectives showed the witness one of the photos from Google Drive. ing. The witness was visibly shaken.

Detectives then interviewed Stearns at the sheriff's office on February 28, asking about his relationship with Sotos' mother and his sleeping habits at the home. According to the report, Stearns told detectives that he usually shared a bed with Soto's mother and Soto, and that someone (name redacted) needed constant human contact at bedtime. He reportedly stated that he was there. When detectives began looking through the images on Google Drive, Stearns consented to a search of his phone and admitted he had Google Drive, the report said.

When detectives asked Stearns about the nature of the photos he kept, Stearns asked for an attorney, the report said. He was then arrested.

Sotos' body was discovered March 1 in a wooded area off Hickory Tree Road in Osceola County.

A grand jury returned a first-degree murder indictment against Stearns on April 24.

