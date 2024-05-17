Questions to the Cyberspace and Digital Policy Bureau





At last week's RSA conference, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a keynote address and introduced countries to the International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy, which aims to align cybersecurity and technology goals across federal agencies, , some members of his team further discussed this plan. Another conversation with a reporter.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Nathaniel Fick, Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Cyberspace Security Affairs Liesil Franz, and other members of the State Department's Office of Cyberspace and Digital Policy discuss the strategy and what it means for the global technology scene. , answered some questions.

Mr. Fick said technological innovation is becoming increasingly fundamental as a source of national and federation strength and global influence. Familiar traditional measures of strength, such as GDP and military power, are becoming downstream of the ability of economies and coalitions to innovate in these key technological areas.

He further said that it is essential for the United States to consider strategic themes integral to all aspects of each country's foreign policy. Mr. Fick said the most important point of this strategy is digital solidarity, which replaces the concept of digital sovereignty. He said that while the idea of ​​digital sovereignty has become increasingly popular in recent years, it is a tempting mirage.

Meanwhile, digital solidarity speaks to the need to coordinate approaches in areas such as regulatory and standard approaches to support allies and partner countries, Fick said.

He also said that there is a need to adopt a complete ecosystem approach as part of the guiding principles for digital solidarity. The last time the U.S. announced one of these strategies, it focused more narrowly on cybersecurity, Fick said. It's hard to talk about cybersecurity without talking about the underlying architecture through which all data is transmitted.This is becoming increasingly difficult to do today. It's hard to talk about cybersecurity without talking about the quantum computing landscape and what it means for cryptography. It's hard to talk about anything without talking about AI.

He said the strategy also addresses the entire lifecycle of issues seen at each stage of the technology, including development, deployment, use, maintenance, and the ability of allies and partners to ensure self-reliance. He said it includes construction.

The first questions from reporters were about the federal law forcing the sale of TikTok and a new digital policy strategy focused on the principles of an open, free and interoperable internet.

Mr. Fick responded that our clearly stated aspiration, and the goal that continues to be our North Star aspiration, is to maintain a globally interoperable Internet. He pointed out that Congress is a separate branch of government from the executive branch and needs to work together on such issues. Fick said the executive branch's view at this point, and the State Department would obviously agree, is that TikTok is completely generic. This is a national security issue. Determining which platforms can and cannot be used in a free and open society is not a slippery slope. It's not prohibited, right? This is a sale, which is another important distinction that is sometimes lost.

Mr. Fick also shared some details with Secretary Blinken of his recent trip to China, including a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. There were some technology issues that we talked about, Fick said. One was a mutual commitment to hold a bilateral dialogue in a third country in the coming weeks to ensure communication channels on AI safety and trust are maintained. Communication channels around AI safety and reliability are among the most important and transformative of the various emerging technologies currently being developed. before us.

Cybersecurity was also on the table, a sensitive topic given the activities of the Chinese-backed hacktivist Bolt Typhoon. Fick said Secretary Blinken made it clear that it is dangerous to jeopardize U.S. critical infrastructure, especially civilian critical infrastructure. It's escalating. That's not acceptable. All of us, as well as the United States and China, as well as all other United Nations member states, have repeatedly reaffirmed the framework for the responsible conduct of States in cyberspace, and China's actions in this regard It violates the norms that everyone has agreed to.

Asked how far a digital solidarity framework could change things, especially if Russia, China and other belligerents continue to distance themselves from U.S. policy, Fick said that, especially if many countries He said embracing the vision is part of the strategy. Forced to choose compliance.

States are in charge of this policy, including the United States, which is home to a lot of companies that have a lot of innovative power in these fields and, frankly, a lot of talent that has an impact on the world. To some extent, it will affect traffic rules, Fick said. It is our duty to provide and guide a positive, engaging, positive and inclusive vision of what our shared technology future will look like.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Fick left the meeting before InformationWeeks' questions were submitted. The following questions were submitted to State Department representatives via email immediately after the session ended.

What is the barometer for measuring the effectiveness of this strategy?

The question is: how many other countries will join this strategy in solidarity? How closely are those countries following the strategy?

Is it about the US presence as a leader in technology and cybersecurity compared to other countries such as China, which have aggressively sought a dominant position?

How will the results of this strategy be measured?

This article will be updated if the State Department answers these questions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken exits RSA Conference 2024.Photography: Joan Pierre S. Rouss

