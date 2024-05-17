Google's fraud detection AI phone test alarms privacy advocates





Some privacy advocates say they are horrified by this week's announcement that Google will test a way to scan people's phone calls in real time for signs of financial fraud.

Google announced the idea Tuesday at Google I/O, a conference for software developers. Dave Burke, Google's vice president of engineering, said the company is experimenting with features that use artificial intelligence to detect patterns associated with fraud and alert Android phone users when they suspect fraud. .

Burke explained the idea as a security feature and provided an example. While on stage, he received a demonstration call from someone pretending to be from a bank, offering to transfer his savings to a new account for safekeeping. Birx's phone flashed a notification: Possible Scam: Banks will never ask you to move your money for safekeeping. There is also an option to end the call.

Burke said Gemini Nano uses the names of AI models developed by Google to alert you as soon as it detects suspicious activity. He did not say what signals the software uses to determine that a conversation is suspicious.

The demonstration drew applause from the in-person audience at the conference in Mountain View, Calif., but some privacy advocates said the idea was too much for Pandora as tech companies compete with AI-enabled features for consumers. He said there was a risk of opening the box. In interviews and online statements, they said there are many possibilities for the software to be misused by private surveillance companies, government agencies, stalkers or anyone looking to tap other people's phones.

Burke said on stage that the feature does not transfer data from the phone, providing a potential layer of protection so that voice processing remains completely private.

But privacy advocates say processing on the device remains vulnerable to intrusion by a determined hacker, an acquaintance with access to the phone, or a government official with a subpoena demanding audio files or transcripts. He said there is a possibility.

Burke did not say what security controls Google has in place, and Google did not respond to requests for additional information.

J. Edgar Hoover would be jealous, said Albert Fox Kahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Surveillance Project, a New York-based advocacy group. Mr. Hoover, who died in 1972, served as FBI director for decades and conducted extensive wiretaps, including those of civil rights activists.

Khan said the implications of Google's ideas are particularly frightening for vulnerable groups such as dissidents and people seeking abortions.

The calls we make on our devices can be one of the most private things we do, he said.

It's very easy for advertisers to collect every search we make and every URL we click, but what we actually say into the microphone on our devices has historically been under surveillance. He said that it had not been done.

It's unclear when or if Google will implement this idea. Burke said on stage that the company would have more to say in the summer. Technology companies frequently test ideas that they don't share with the public.

Google has wide influence in the mobile phone market as it develops the most widely used version of the Android mobile operating system. According to the analytics firm StatCounter, about 43% of mobile devices in the United States run on Android, and about 71% of mobile devices around the world use Android.

Android helps protect you from bad guys, no matter how they try to access you, Burke says.

Meredith Whitaker, a former Google employee, was among those who criticized the idea of ​​fraud detection. Whittaker is currently the president of the Signal Foundation, the nonprofit organization behind the privacy-focused messaging app Signal.

This is incredibly dangerous, Whittaker wrote in X.

From detecting fraud to detecting patterns commonly associated with pursuing reproductive health care, patterns commonly associated with providing LGBTQ resources, or patterns commonly associated with tech worker whistleblowing. steps, she wrote.

Google posted this idea on X and received hundreds of responses, some positive. Some said the idea was smart, while others said they were tired of the constant calls from scammers.

According to the FBI, Americans over 60 lost $3.4 billion to reported digital fraud last year.

Tech companies sometimes resist drugnet-style scanning of people's data. Wired magazine reported that Apple last year rejected a request to scan all cloud-based photos of child sexual abuse, saying scanning certain types of content would open the door to bulk surveillance.

But some technology companies scan large amounts of data for insights related to targeted online advertising. Google used to scan the emails of unpaid Gmail users for advertising purposes until it abolished the practice in 2017 after criticism from privacy advocates.

Christian Hammond, a computer science professor at Northwestern University, said Google's call-scanning idea was the result of a feature war in which AI technology giants continually try to outdo each other with the latest powerful features. He said there is.

These micro-releases are moving quickly. And they aren't necessary and aren't consumer-centric, he said.

He said advances in AI models are naturally exciting, but it's still too early to tell what ideas will come to fruition from tech companies.

They still don't fully understand how to use the technology, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/google-io-phone-ai-scan-privacy-signal-android-rcna152426 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos