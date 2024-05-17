Sam Altman criticizes Google's 'aesthetics'





Sam Altman isn't afraid to shake things up in the AI ​​race, and his latest post took aim at Google.

OpenAI announced its new flagship AI model, GPT-4o, which is “capable of inferring audio, vision, and text in real time.” The next day, Google announced various updates to its AI models, including a new AI agent called “Project Astra” and the future of Google Search.

But rather than pursuing Google's AI products, Altman cast a shadow over Google's aesthetic. The CEO posted an image of an OpenAI event and Google I/O next to it on X (formerly Twitter).

“I try not to think too much about competitors, but I can't help but think about the aesthetic differences between OpenAI and Google,” he wrote.

On the left, OpenAI researchers sit on couches in dim lighting, trying out the new GPT-4o in a vaguely mid-century modern office space. Google's expansive outdoor stage on the right looks like a movie set. The image shows a small crowd gathered in front of a brightly lit stage with fake windows and clouds, with Google's famous rainbow colors painted on the wall behind them.

Mr. Altman's point is clear. OpenAI's events look more sophisticated and intimate, while Google's looks like a large-scale production.

The overall structure and style of both events is also different. Google's event was nearly two hours long, and Marc Revillet, a music looper famous on TikTok and YouTube, warmed up the crowd with the help of AI. OpenAI's meetings lasted less than 30 minutes and were held in the office.

Marc Rebillet, a famous musician on TikTok and YouTube, will be on stage at Google I/O 2024. Google

Google I/O featured over half a dozen speakers, including CEO Sundar Pichai, who opened the event and spoke again at the end. OpenAI, on the other hand, had only a few speakers and Sam Altman did not appear on the livestream.

At least one Google employee was quick to applaud the OpenAI CEO.

Less than two hours after Altman's post to X, Zachary Nado, whose profile lists him as a research engineer at Google Brain, posted a reply. “It's interesting how all of your company's launches are timed with ours,” a Google employee wrote, for a CEO who claims he doesn't think much about his competitors.

touch.

Of course, it's also worth noting that Google tried to have the last laugh 30 minutes before OpenAI started the event, posting a demo video of Google's own AI agent and its impressive image recognition.

The Google engineer said he was just “making fun” and had great respect for OpenAI's researchers, but the exchange highlighted the rivalry between the two companies as they compete to develop top AI products. ing.

OpenAI may not have announced a search engine at Monday's event, but it is reportedly working on its own web search product. Meanwhile, Google continues to improve its Gemini AI suite, which is rapidly gaining market share, although it lags behind OpenAI's ChatGPT.

