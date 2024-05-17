Google makes it easier for people with low vision to find objects using their phones





In conjunction with Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Google is highlighting a number of new accessibility features across its software and enhancements to other features that were already part of Android. The first is a major upgrade to Android's Lookout tool. This helps visually impaired people find more information around them. Google is leveraging AI to add the ability to Search for specific objects in Lookout, including seats and bathrooms, making up seven categories in total.

As you move your camera around a room, Lookout tells you the direction and distance to that item, Eve Andersson, Google's senior director of product inclusion, equity, and accessibility, said in a blog post.

The Look to Speak app for Android lets you select pre-written, customizable phrases with your eyes and read them aloud on your device. Now, the app has added a text-free mode, which Anderson says is aimed at making communication more accessible for people with cognitive differences, literacy challenges, and language barriers. It is said that

Google's blog post also highlights several other accessibility efforts. For example, businesses can now specify in their Google Maps profile that they support Auracast-enabled Bluetooth devices that can receive audio from broadcast devices in theaters, auditoriums, and gyms. Google Maps' detailed audio guides for walking directions are also being extended globally to Android and iOS in all supported languages.

Based on the feedback it received, the company redesigned audio notifications that can alert people to noises such as fire alarms. The onboarding process, viewing sound events, and the ability to save custom sounds have all recently been improved.

It's always encouraging to see technology companies continue to make strides when it comes to accessibility. Just yesterday, Apple announced a number of enhancements coming to the software later this year, including a way to use eye tracking to control your iPhone or iPad.

