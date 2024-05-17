Why EMPI is the foundation for health tech innovation





Jitin Asnani, Chief Product Officer, Rhapsody

Healthcare is poised to become the world's fastest-growing data source next year, accumulating from a wide variety of sources including hospitals, clinics, retail clinics, and wearable devices (RBC Capital Markets). This wealth of information has immense potential to revolutionize healthcare, but it is cumbersome to manage accurately and difficult to utilize effectively.

A major contributing factor to this challenge is that it is not easy to properly attribute and connect data to individuals. Of course, this is the key to being able to interpret and effectively utilize all your data. Ensuring the integrity of identity information is extremely important. Personal data must be accessible, accurate, consistent, and in the right context for those receiving and using it.

Challenges in maintaining data accuracy

According to the World Health Organization, failure to properly identify patients can be the root cause of many problems and has serious implications for healthcare delivery. The risk of having duplicate, inaccurate, incomplete, or inconsistent identity data across records poses a wide range of problems. Inaccurate data can lead to multiple appointments, tests, and delays in treatment.

Unfortunately, research shows that errors occur up to 50% of the time when matching records to the correct person. Health tech companies must ensure the accuracy and relevance of each piece of information they collect, regardless of whether the information comes from a large and diverse set of institutions.

This includes data from primary care facilities, hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, as well as consumer-generated data, as well as IT systems such as EHRs, patient registries, radiology information systems, and medical devices. As more data is generated quickly, the risk of inaccurate identity data also increases. As a result, internal teams as well as customers are forced to spend time resolving duplicates, increasing total cost of ownership and reducing confidence in data quality.

To put this concern into context, consider home glucose monitoring devices. For data from devices to be actionable, information must come not just from the device but directly from the consumer, the provider managing diabetes care, the pharmacy, and the insurance provider. Each of these sources is likely using different systems with inconsistent data cleanliness.

To further complicate this, a person may be known by different variations of a name in different systems (for example, Micheal, Mike, Mickey). The task of collating all the data from different sources and formats into a single clean record is complex and highly error-prone.

Managing personal data effectively is critical

Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI) technology advances data matching by providing a central repository of identity information and ensuring accurate person matching, data integrity, and interoperability across disparate systems. It plays an important role in addressing challenges.

For health tech companies building innovative technology and data-driven applications, EMPI serves as a foundational element for achieving and streamlining data accuracy within their solutions. This builds trust with your customers regarding the quality of the information provided (or provided) by your product, especially when it comes to ingesting, integrating, and reconciling data across multiple sources.

Some of the more advanced EMPI solutions are beginning to leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to automatically link personal records and solve data linking and data quality issues. This reduces manual intervention by incorporating human decision-making to resolve data link and data quality issues within EMPI. Priority actions are automated, improving data accuracy, consistency, and downstream reliability, and reducing workload for both data stewards and data consumers.

Decide whether to buy or build EMPI

To meet growth goals and maintain customer satisfaction, successful health tech companies focus on core competencies and competitive differentiators rather than dedicating extra resources and developing infrastructure. You need to be clear and invest in it. By relying on a proven and trusted EMPI partner, you can solve the challenges of streamlining and managing growing data volumes, delivering high quality data, faster time to market, and reliable scalability.

Powered by AI technology, EMPI solutions provide a solid foundation for accurate and consistent identification from sources across the healthcare ecosystem. For health technology leaders and development teams, EMPI technology not only adds data integrity for customers, but also enables efficiency and reduces risk for product teams and health technology companies. Highly accurate and up-to-date personal data ensures that the data decisions and analyzes our products present are confidently backed by data you can trust.

About Jitin Asnani

Jitin Asnaani is Rhapsody's Chief Product Officer, where he leads Rhapsody's product strategy and execution with a focus on accelerating digital health transformation and adoption. He has an extensive background in interoperability and digital health, leading important industry initiatives including the CommonWell Health Alliance, the Argonaut project, and the Direct project. Mr. Jitin also led corporate development for Bamboo Health and Health Gorilla.

