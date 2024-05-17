Google wants judges rather than juries to decide future antitrust lawsuits in Virginia





Google on Thursday asked a judge, rather than a jury, to decide whether it violated U.S. antitrust laws by building a monopoly on the technology that powers online advertising.

To strengthen its case, the tech giants would write multimillion-dollar checks to the U.S. government, undermining the government's best arguments for a jury trial.

The antitrust case, scheduled to go before a jury in Alexandria, Virginia, in September, is one of two major lawsuits the Justice Department has filed against Google. While the Virginia case focuses on advertising technology, the ongoing case in the District of Columbia focuses on Google's dominance as a search engine.

Both sides in the DC case presented evidence and made closing arguments. A judge there will decide whether Google violated the law.

Google also wants a judge in Virginia to decide the merits of the case. The company argues in court papers filed Thursday that it is unprecedented for a jury to decide a federal antitrust lawsuit brought by the government. This case involves a particularly complex and intricate technology ecosystem, and the Department of Justice has advised this court that it is highly technical, often abstract, and inconvenient to most potential jurors' day-to-day lives. He said he recognized that it was beyond his knowledge.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday night.

Google, based in Mountain View, California, has two main arguments against the government's request for a jury trial. First, Google argues that the constitutional right to a jury trial does not apply to civil lawsuits brought by the government.

The right to a jury trial under the Bill of Rights protects the public from the federal government, not the other way around, Google's lawyers wrote in a court filing.

But the company has said in court papers that rather than simply seeking equitable relief, such as forcing Google to sell some of its advertising technology, the company is seeking to convene a jury in a lawsuit seeking monetary damages. The Justice Department acknowledges that it has a strong case. .

In the Virginia case, the Justice Department is seeking monetary damages on behalf of federal agencies, including the Army, alleging they were harmed by Google's monopolistic practices and overpaid for online advertising they purchased. There is.

Google alleges in its court filing that the damages claim was added to the lawsuit at the last minute solely to allow a jury to be brought in.

The Justice Department concocted the damages claim at the last minute in an attempt to secure a jury trial in a case that was allegedly highly technical and beyond the everyday knowledge of most prospective jurors, the company said in a written statement Thursday. Stated.

Google's Thursday filing said the company cut the government a check equal to three times the amount of losses the government could claim. Although the exact amount of the check has been redacted, Google said in other court documents that the maximum damages the government was able to prove during discovery was less than $1 million.

Because the law allows antitrust damages to be tripled, the amount of the check will be less than $3 million.

Google still disputes whether damages are warranted, but says paying the damages sought by the government will eliminate the need for a jury to decide the issue.

Google says it's unprecedented for a jury to decide a government antitrust case, but it has defended itself before juries in antitrust cases brought by private companies.

Last year, a San Francisco jury ruled against Epic Games, the maker of the popular game Fortnite, in a lawsuit it filed against Google over the Google Play Store, where Android phone users can download apps. handed down a favorable judgment.

In that case, Google made a last-minute attempt to switch the trial from a jury trial to a bench trial, but failed.

