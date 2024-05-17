Developing Canada's future technology talent





Three new training programs for outstanding students and postdoctoral researchers will be developed at Queen's University following successful funding from the federal government's Collaborative Research and Training Experience (CREATE) program. From a total of $26 million in funding announced, Queen's new program will equip students and faculty with research to advance science and enter the workforce in fields related to clean tech, AI, quantum computing, and robotics. Provide training and technical skills. Overall, the funding will support 16 programs, with Queen's having the most successful projects. Previous CREATE-funded programs at Queen's have provided specialized training in medical informatics, cybersecurity, and watershed sustainability.

The CREATE program, promoted by Canada's federal funding agencies, is designed to encourage collaborative and integrated approaches to addressing scientific challenges and accelerate the transition of new researchers from trainee to Canadian workforce. It has been. CREATE-funded programs accelerate students and postdoctoral fellows' acquisition of critical professional skills, complement their certifications and technical skills, and improve their preparation for careers in industry, government, and academia. Grants of up to $1.65 million over six years will be provided to establish the program, with the majority of the funds going toward scholarships for trainees.

“Queen’s University is excited to host three new CREATE programs aimed at developing highly qualified talent in fields essential to solving scientific challenges and advancing society,” said Vice. said Nancy Ross, Principal (Research). “We have a proven track record of excellence in research and training, and we believe CREATE is an exemplary model for advancing our organizational goal of integrating research and education.”

QUEENS CREATE PROGRAM

Plastics: Plastic affordances through scientific and technological innovation for circular solutions

Plastics are ubiquitous in society, but critical research is needed to move to the point where the affordances of plastics can be realized while minimizing environmental and social impacts. Led by James McLellan (Chemical Engineering, Dunin-Deshpande Queen's Innovation Center) [DDQIC]), PLASTICS focuses on bio-based approaches to increase the circularity of plastics and provides training in cutting-edge technical skills essential to the clean (bio)technology industry. The program trains a total of 78 highly qualified personnel (HPQs) and instills a strong foundation in translational science, systems leadership, business, and social applications. The training will also be introduced into the Mitacs and Simon Fraser University Invention to Innovation (i2I) programs, building on DDQIC programming and feeding into Queen’s innovation ecosystem. PLASTICS builds on the successful Open Plastic major project initiative led by researchers at Queen's University and funded by Genome Canada. Together with an international team of researchers, HQP will reach out to a wide range of stakeholders, from industry to local government. Through these relationships, they learn more about evolving policies and innovations around plastic recycling and participate in internship and experiential opportunities in the environmental field.

NUCLEUS: A network for ultra-fast computing that highlights emerging and unconventional semiconductors

Co-led by Bhavin Shastri (Physics, Engineering Physics, Astronomy) and Joyce Poon (University of Toronto), NUCLEUS is set to pioneer Canada's first formal training program bridging photonics, AI and quantum computing. That's what I'm aiming for. Photonics is an enabler that advances both fields and has the power to reduce inequities in computing resources. The program brings together researchers and experts from six universities, numerous industry partners, and global and national academic societies. NUCLEUS brings together leading technologies, experiential learning, and specialized training to support a variety of roles, from large-scale photonic circuit design manufacturing, integration, and packaging management to software tools, cloud computing, algorithms, and applications. will be provided to graduates. NUCLEUS is also designed to work with the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy and the Canadian National Quantum Strategy to support the growth and intersection of these sectors, particularly through the training of his HQP.

ADVENTOR: Advanced Engineering and Training in Next Generation Mobile Robotics for Manned Space

Led by Amy Wu (Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Ingenuity Labs Research Institute), ADVENTOR is a unique company with a particular focus on mobile robots that interact and work closely with people in unstructured and human-built environments. training program. Applications for mobile robots are numerous, from coordinated robot services facilitating municipal logistics to personalized social robots for physical and cognitive assistance at home. At the same time, these advances pose new technical, social, and ethical challenges that cannot be addressed by current training opportunities. ADVENTOR combines technical training with integrated socio-ethical design thinking, a human-centered approach, specialized skills, and practical experience to solve these complex challenges. To foster interdisciplinary learning, trainees are provided with travel opportunities to conduct research in another team member's laboratory or access specialized equipment through the program's non-academic collaborators. is provided. This program aims to develop the next generation of trainees who will advance cutting-edge robotics research.

For more information about these and other CREATE-funded programs, please visit the NSERC website.

