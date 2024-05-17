Friendship School students gain technology experience





Three Friendship School students and their parents recently visited the Linda Vista Innovation Center to experience esports, robotics, and drones.

This experience was a multi-month collaboration between several SDCOE teams, including Friendship Schools, Educational Technology, Integrated Technology Services, and Maintenance and Operations.

The program was similar to what most students would receive on-site, but some adjustments were made to allow students to fully participate. This included large buttons and special games. Friendship School supports students from ages 3 to 22 with multiple severe disabilities accompanied by health impairments at the SDCOE-run Imperial Beach campus. The students who visited the Innovation Center were from the age of 18 to the age of 22.

Principal Rachel Page said: “It was a great opportunity for the students to experience something new.” “It started out of curiosity, we tried it out, and we saw the evolution of it. They were very enthusiastic and it was really cool to watch.”

Ronette Morris, who attended with her husband and son Jaylin, thanked SDCOE for hosting the event and allowing them to participate.

“Jaylin loved it,” she said. “He loved going out and he knew he was doing something. He was paying attention.”

Planning the visit took about six months with the help of my parents. The maintenance and operations team built a hoist to support the transportation of students in wheelchairs. Members of the Integrated Technology Services department met monthly with event planning teams to support infrastructure, ensure a safe online environment, and set up computer systems.

“The Friendship Schools esports event has emerged as a great accomplishment that highlights the incredible teamwork and dedication of the various SDCOE teams,” said Danny Pasawons, Executive Director of Technology Infrastructure and Operations. says Mr.

The experience was so successful that the team decided to use it to involve more students with disabilities in programming at the Linda Vista Innovation Center, an SDCOE site near the main campus where students can explore, create, and learn. We are considering using it as a model. Through hands-on, interactive educational experiences.

“This was great and was one of those events that put into perspective why we work here,” said Dr. Alicia Gallegos Butters, Director of Educational Technology. She said, “Esports should be for everyone.”

