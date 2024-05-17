This week’s coolest retail technology initiatives — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Relevance International

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) and Relevance International's Brand Experiences & Partnerships division have announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration that immerses customers in a shoppable, story-driven experience supported by an exclusive digital marketplace. We have announced what we are marketing as a luxury brand ecosystem. .

The concept, which curate top brands from each industry within a digital and theatrical environment inspired by film and pop culture IP, will launch at Wayne Enterprises Experience.

Consumers will be introduced to Bruce Wayne DC, a billionaire civilian disguised as Batman, through a scripted story that unfolds live in a secret location in New York City and online through the companion site BruceWayneX.com You will be drawn into the world of

Products, including many limited edition and capsule collections created exclusively for Wayne Enterprises Experiences, are inspired by the world of Bruce Wayne and offer access to the best in technology, fashion, automobiles, art, multimedia and ships. , I'm immersed. , housing etc.

Starbucks

Starbucks is rolling out its 'Mobile Order to Table' service to some stores in the UK.

Customers can open a retailer's mobile app, order and pay without waiting in line. It is then delivered to your table.

In a post on LinkedIn, Laurent Pikarausa, digital product lead at Starbucks, said: This is a very exciting feature for our customers and store partners.

We have stores in Edinburgh, Oxford Street (London), Marble Arch (London) and Canary Wharf (London), with many stores currently using this feature via the Starbucks app. Let's go try it!

loral china

Hai Robotics announced the opening of L'Oral's SMART Fulfillment Center in Suzhou, China.

Located within the Suzhou Industrial Park, the 46,000 square meter facility is equipped with HaiPick System 1, Hai's Goods-to-Person solution, including 39 HaiPick A42 multi-layer autonomous case handling mobiles. It includes a robot (ACR) as well as a HaiPort and a conveyor picking workstation.

The facility will be a key hub for the beauty brand to process D2C and B2B orders in mainland China.

Loral says it can now process orders with greater flexibility, efficiency and scalability without compromising the intelligence and sustainability of its supply chain operations.

Amazon

CBORD, a provider of higher education automation solutions, announced it will integrate Amazon's Just Walk Out (JWO) technology at Kent State University in Ohio.

Kent State University students, faculty and staff can now complete their shopping without waiting in line.

When you leave the store, the amount of your purchase will be automatically deducted from your Campus Fund Account. You can also receive an itemized receipt via email as soon as you leave the store.

“We are excited to bring Amazon's Just Walk Out technology to Kent State University and provide a state-of-the-art shopping experience for students, faculty and staff,” said Dan Park, President and CEO of CBORDs. I am.

This integration highlights our commitment to innovation and providing seamless solutions that enhance campus life. We look forward to the positive impact this technology will have on Kent communities. ”

REWE Group

EnBW Energy Baden-Wurttemberg has opened the NextLevel Ladepark EV charging station in Chemnitz, Germany.

This includes a REWE Ready microstore powered by Reckon AI.

In a post on LinkedIn, Reckon.ai COO Francisco Vasconcelos said:

EnBW Energie Baden-Wrttemberg NextLevel Ladepark in Chemnitz was officially opened last week. His EV charging station has 24 high-power charging points and is the first of many.

He added: “With innovative developments that address various aspects of sustainability, customers of this charging station will have access to a REWE Ready fully autonomous microstore with around 200 products 24/7. It is available,” he added.

konado

Sensei, a Portugal-based autonomous store technology provider, has announced a deal to open Italy's second autonomous supermarket in the Italian market.

Conads' new neighborhood store, TuDay Prendi & Vai, located in the historic center of Trento, promises a faster and more convenient shopping experience, without the need to queue or scan products.

Sensei, which operates its own stores in Europe and South America, has partnered with the DAO cooperative that manages Conad in the provinces of Trento, Bolzano, Vicenza and Verona.

The opening comes six months after the company launched its first store in Verona for the same client. More than 90,000 people have participated so far.

