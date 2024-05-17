



XDefiant launches on May 21st via Ubisoft Connect on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. His XDefiant, a free-to-play multiplayer arena shooter, allows players to fight as different factions inspired by his Ubisoft games across five different game modes and 14 unique maps. Be sure to check out our Accessibility Spotlight to learn more about the best ways to play XDefiant.

Starting today, players will be able to start preloading the game from their console or PC. For those getting started with XDefiant on PC, the game supports his DX11 and DX12, uncapped frame rates, widescreen support, and his NVIDIA Reflex support for low-latency gameplay. To get the most out of your specific gaming rig and make sure you're squeezing every frame possible, check out our full list of recommended PC specs.

Minimum resolution: 1080pCPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100GPU: Intel ARC A380 (6GB); NVIDIA GTX 1050TI (4GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (4GB)RAM: 8 GB Dual ChannelOS: Windows 10Storage: 35 GB

Recommended resolution: 1080pCPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100GPU: Intel ARC A750 (8GB); NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB)RAM: 16 GB Dual ChannelOS: Windows 10Storage: 35 GB

Enthusiast Resolution: 1440pCPU: Intel i5-10400; AMD Ryzen 5 3600GPU: Intel ARC A770 (16GB); NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6GB); AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel OS: Windows 10/Windows 11 Storage: 35GB

Super Resolution: 4KCPU: Intel i7-9700K; AMD Ryzen 7 3700XGPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB); AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB)RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel OS: Windows 10/Windows 11 Storage: 35 GB

XDefiant's preseason begins on May 21st, and given how quickly multiplayer firefights go, optimizing your hardware build can be just as important as your gameplay build. For all things XDefiant, be sure to check out our XDefiant News Hub.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article/4mhMHY429FFj0Rn0GTdvCL/xdefiant–pc-specs-and-features-revealed-preload-available-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos