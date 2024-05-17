8 things you need to know about Samsung's accessibility features





Did you know that up to one in four adults (27%) in the United States have some kind of disability? At Samsung, we believe in the power of technology to create a more inclusive world. He wasn't just talking. We lead by example in developing accessible innovations, promoting digital access and inclusivity, and enabling all users to fully engage in the digital world.

When it comes to design, accessibility is a top priority so that everyone, regardless of ability, can fully benefit from our innovations to improve their experiences and live life to the fullest. In honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), as part of our What You Need to Know series, we've revealed must-know accessibility features that improve the way you see, hear, interact with, and use Samsung products across your products. . Let's take a look at some of the latest ways to make technology accessible.

Improved visibility: 1. Enjoy comprehensive screen time with Relumino mode

Relumino Mode 1 is a viewing mode on some Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices 2 that is designed to improve visual performance for people with visual impairments. Powered by AI technology, his Relumino mode provides an overview of on-screen elements, adjusts colors, and highlights specific parts of your video for clearer visuals.

But that's not all! Samsung recently introduced his Relumino Together mode, which displays the standard screen and his Relumino mode screen side by side. This allows people with low vision and their families to seamlessly share the TV experience. Now everyone can come together and enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and games like never before.

2. Improve your TV viewing experience with SeeColors mode

Our SeeColors mode is designed to help people with vision problems see billions of colors more accurately. Tailored for individuals with color blindness (CVD), which affects approximately 300 million people worldwide, the app allows users to adjust the color settings of Samsung TVs and monitors to suit their individual needs. So everyone can enjoy a vivid, faithful and optimized viewing experience. -Color of life.

Learn more about your TV's accessibility features. Watch this video to learn about visibility enhancements and accessibility shortcuts on your Samsung TV.

3. Optimize your Galaxy device with TalkBack screen reader

TalkBack is a screen reader designed to help visually impaired users with everyday tasks, from composing emails to sharing on social media, enhancing the accessibility of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Read the screen aloud, navigate within apps, and support many multi-finger gestures. Additionally, starting with TalkBack 9.1, there are over 25 different voice commands.

Check out visibility enhancements for your Galaxy mobile device here, including options to make fonts stand out, enable negative colors, remove animations, and more.

Enhance your hearing: 4. Turn on audio subtitles or live captions to watch or watch without restrictions

Our latest TV lineup introduces Audio Subtitles, the world's first on-device TV feature that uses AI and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to provide embedded subtitle audio descriptions in real-time. With more than 2.2 billion people living with visual impairment, this new Samsung TV feature will allow even more people to enjoy foreign language movies without restrictions.

To learn more about hearing enhancement on Samsung TV, watch this video.

Live captioning, available on Galaxy smartphones and tablets, helps people with hearing loss easily follow their favorite media and audio content. Live captioning transcribes videos, podcasts, phone and video calls, audio messages, and voicemails as they play in real time on your device. Samsung is releasing live captions in additional languages, providing even more Galaxy users with a convenient device experience.

To enable live captions, see this article.

5. Experience enhanced ambient sounds

Enhanced ambient sound features allow Galaxy Buds2 Pro users to fine-tune ambient sound settings using the Galaxy Wearable App 3, giving users with hearing loss a new way to experience sound and have more control We provide. Users can adjust the left and right volume independently, as well as customize the ambient sound tone range in five different stages, from soft to clear. Additionally, the ambient sound can be tailored to the user's ears through the Adapt His Ambient Sound feature, making it even clearer to help the user hear the world around them better.

Learn more about hearing enhancements for Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Enhanced interactions and usability: 6. Control your Samsung Galaxy Watch using universal gestures

Experience the convenience of Universal Gestures, a breakthrough accessibility feature on Samsung Galaxy Watch introduced as part of the One UI 5 Watch update. 4 No button presses or finger taps required. Users can easily control the watch with touch-free and intuitive movements. You can use his four different gestures: make a fist, make a fist twice, pinch, and double pinch to interact with your Galaxy Watch in the way that works best for you.

Learn about other wearable accessibility features here.

7. Simplify navigation with one-handed mode on your Galaxy device

Designed to unlock the convenience of one-handed mode on your Galaxy smartphone and allow you to use your device with just one hand. Enabling one-handed mode reduces the screen size, making it easier to access corners and operate apps using just your thumb. This accessibility feature improves ease of use and comfort, allowing users to easily manage their devices with one hand without sacrificing functionality or convenience.

8. Improvement of barrier-free TV remote control

We designed the Remote for Barrier Free app to give users with visual, hearing, or physical disabilities more thoughtful TV control via their smartphones. The highly customizable app incorporates UI enhancements such as intuitive button placement, clear colors, and haptic feedback, as well as Samsung's latest accessibility features such as voice prompts that are easily accessible from your smartphone. Functionality is also integrated.

Learn more about Samsung accessibility across mobile, TV, wearables, and consumer electronics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/us/8-things-to-know-samsung-accessibility-features/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos