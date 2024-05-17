



Yesterday, during a meeting at Rome City Hall, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri signed a Declaration of Intent establishing a formal cultural and economic partnership between the cities of Boston and Rome. The goal of this document is to recognize and further strengthen the common academic, cultural, and economic bonds that lead to increased tourism, trade, cultural and student exchange, and the arrival of Italian companies to the Boston area. This may lead to results such as expansion.

Boston and Rome are cradle of history and culture, and our partnership will strengthen both cities as they continue to write history for a bright future, said Mayor Michelle Wu. We are grateful for Mayor Gualtieri's leadership and our shared commitment to economic development, cultural exchange, and collaboration on the biggest issues facing our communities.

Boston is where American history begins. This is one of the reasons for our strong ties with Rome, which we confirmed in our meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu, said Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. We will further strengthen our friendship with a memorandum of understanding establishing a global partnership between our two cities.

This Declaration of Intent outlines the commitments of both Boston and Rome to strengthen and expand cooperation, including, but not limited to, the following areas:

Both cities are working on joint marketing to promote cultural exchange between residents through increased travel and tourism. Establish economic cooperation programs to support the growth of companies in each city, especially those focused on climate innovation, by opening them up to new markets and connecting them with talent and resources. Continued cooperation and exchanges in areas such as business and trade, climate resilience, culture, healthcare, higher education, medical research, science and technology, travel and tourism.

Traveling abroad connects cultures in a very meaningful and lasting way. Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of MeetBoston, said city partnerships are important and MeetBoston applauds the proclamation signed today by Mayor Wu and Mayor Roma Gortieri. This model of cooperation ensures that our economic priorities, including a healthy and reciprocal travel economy, are born of shared values. Education, climate change technology and sustainable travel practices underpin this declaration, and we applaud both mayors for this commitment. This is an exciting and important opportunity for Boston and Roma.

“The Massachusetts Black Business Council is committed to working with Boston and Rome to promote mutual cultural and economic development,” said Nicole Obi, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Black Business Council. “We strongly support the partnership established between our two cities.” It is particularly interesting that both cities reaffirmed their commitment to climate resilience in today's letters of intent. We look forward to contributing to this international collaboration in support of inclusive climate innovations and solutions.

“Downtown Boston wouldn't be what it is today without cultural exchange and the latest innovative trends and technologies from around the world,” said Michael Nichols, president of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District. “It wouldn't have been installed on the streets or in office buildings.” This agreement with our partners in Rome will help our two communities share the best of each other, deepening Boston's commitment to exchanging world-leading ideas and cultural understanding.

MassChallenge CEO Cait Brumme said Boston has brands that lead the world in terms of innovation. We are committed to ensuring that, like the declaration signed today, the City of Boston not only sends signals but also provides a supportive support system for entrepreneurs to leverage and contribute to Boston's great innovation ecosystem. I support the actions Mayor Wu is taking to make this happen.

The establishment of a formal partnership with the City of Rome advances Mayor Wu's larger economic development strategy to support a more vibrant business community and contribute to reducing office vacancies, especially in the downtown area. Key plans for the future partnership also include increasing travel and tourism to Boston's cultural institutions, historic buildings, and nearby small businesses. Creating access to new markets, networks and opportunities that will help Italian climate technology start-ups and companies of all sizes to incubate and grow in the city. Strengthen climate resilience efforts through the sharing of knowledge and technological advances. It provides an opportunity for students and young people to visit each city.

Boston is home to eight Italian-based companies, including robotics company Piaggio Fast Forward. Eataly is a public market and eatery with its flagship store in Prudential Mall. Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA is a pharmaceutical company.

This declaration embodies a commitment to develop and sign a project-based memorandum of understanding that codifies the concrete outcomes and indicators of the framework outlined above.

