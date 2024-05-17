Google IO focuses on AI, and open AI speaks





Google's annual developer conference, Google AI, was naturally focused on AI. Search giants, ruled by algorithms for the past two decades, face a future in which the web becomes a resource rather than an answer. they have a lot to lose. Google's advertising revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $65.52 billion, accounting for 75.9% of the company's total revenue. Traditional businesses will perish on this hill to protect such profits. Google seems to be in a mad rush to destroy itself before others can. On the other hand, they may re-emerge as masters of instant and timely information. Meanwhile, his third-largest company in the world could become multitrillion-dollar roadkill.

Other major Google IO announcements are Veo, Google's answer to OpenAI, Sora, Augmented Reality Maps, and soon, Android's answer to Apple Vision Pro.

Veo, Google's new video generation tool, creates minute-long videos from text prompts, similar to Sora. Veo is Google DeepMind's most capable video generation model to date. Produce over 1 minute of high-quality 1080p resolution video in a variety of cinematic and visual styles. Initially, Veo will be accessible to selected creators through his VideoFX, a new tool available on Google's AI Test Kitchen website. Creators can join the waiting list. Google says it plans to integrate some of Veo's features into YouTube Shorts and other products in the future.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 28: Google Senior Vice President of Product Sundar Pichai… [+] Keynote address at the 2015 Google I/O Conference, held in San Francisco, California, on May 28, 2015. The annual Google I/O conference will be held until May 29th. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Google Street Maps, the great feature of Google Maps, gets even bigger In my 2019 book, Convergence, I envisioned a world colored by data. it's about time. A new initiative from Google will allow users to discover specific AR experiences in Google Maps when exploring specific landmarks or cities. If you're in that location, you can hold up the Maps app and the experience will appear on your phone screen in the future when you hold your phone over that location. You'll probably see it in your glasses too.

OpenAI's new ChatGPT chatbot can really chat People are comparing this new voice feature to OS Samantha from the 2014 movie “Her.” In that movie, OS Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) does good and often loving things for her owner, Joaquin Phoenix, without being asked or criticized. She cares for this ungainly, ordinary man in the way that only her lover could. Who wouldn't want an OS like that? I don't know if that's good or bad. Neither Open AI nor Google can.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 12: Workers install official posters ahead of the Palais de Festival. [+] The 77th Cannes International Film Festival will be held on May 12, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival fully adopted XR. The prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which opened this week, has added augmented reality, or XR (VR, AR and other variations of spatial computing), as an official category and competition. Cannes has been an early supporter of VR, and in 2017 he featured the Aljandro Innaratus Carne y Arena VR experience, which received a special award. Cannes is currently participating in the Venice Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and SXSW, where he has incorporated XR experiences since 2016.

RayNeo Air 2 glasses and their new controller, Pocket TV.

Rayneo

RayNeos TV On Your Face comes with a controller, pocket TV. A dedicated controller and cable TV box make the new screen-enhanced AR glasses feel even more natural and easier to use.

The column, formerly known as “This Week in XR,” is written by author Charlie Fink, former studio executive and Red Camera co-founder Ted Shirowicz, and Magic Leap founder. It's also a podcast hosted by Ronnie Abovitz. This week's guests are Matthew Celia and Robert Watts, producers of his Eli Roths Haunted House VR Treat on the Meta Quest headset. Our podcasts are available on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

what were you reading

The age of AI has arrived. (Kevin Ruth/New York Times)

I once again ask all the tech lords to watch the movie “Her.” (Brian Burnett/Wired).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/charliefink/2024/05/16/google-io-focused-on-ai-open-ai-speaks-in-voices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos