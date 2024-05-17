Timeline for layoffs and restructuring





Getting a job at Google has long been synonymous with a stable career and generous perks. The tech giant is known for offering its employees high salaries and luxury amenities such as laundry rooms, massages, and a gym at its Googleplex headquarters and other office premises.

Over the past 25 years, the company has built a culture of pride among its employees and experienced several layoffs. But in recent years, it has become clear that Google is immune to the economic pressures and workforce cuts in the tech industry.

Google is one of many technology companies implementing layoffs in 2023 and 2024. Below is a timeline of Google's layoffs and where the company is headed with cuts and hiring.

Google will lay off more than 12,000 employees in 2023

Google's 2023 layoffs have affected about 6% of the company's global workforce, or about 12,000 people, since January.

Google also made several small layoffs later this year in departments related to recruiting, Google News, and Google Assistant.

The tech giant paid employees for a minimum 60-day federal notice period, furloughed them with at least 16 weeks' worth of pay, and gave them an additional two weeks for each year of employment.

Laid-off employees were also offered accelerated vesting of restricted stock units, bonuses for 2022, and remaining vacation days. Google also provided six months of medical care, job placement services, and immigration support if needed.

The layoffs affected Google's revenue, costing the company $2.1 billion, according to parent company Alphabet's fourth-quarter report.

Hundreds more laid off in January 2024 Google started the new year by laying off thousands of employees.Anadolu/Getty Images

Google will begin reducing its workforce on January 10, 2024. The company has cut thousands of jobs across its core engineering and hardware teams.

The company encouraged some affected employees to apply for open positions at Google. April 9 was the last day for those who were unable to secure a new job, the email said.

Google did not respond to Business Insider's inquiries about how many of those employees have taken new jobs at the company.

Further layoffs will occur in 2024

CEO Sundar Pichai warned in January that Google would face more layoffs in 2024.

In an internal memo to employees, he said the upcoming job cuts are aimed at “removing layers to simplify execution and increase speed in some areas.”

“Role reductions” will not reach the same scale as in 2023. Teams in sales, advertising, product and YouTube departments are expected to be affected by the cuts.

Expect future changes as teams take steps to focus on company priorities. These decisions are made at the team level.

Google did not say how many jobs would be affected.

Why will there be so many layoffs in 2023 and 2024? Google CEO Sundar Pichai has made it clear that advances in AI are the company's top priority .Josh Edelson/Getty

Google's layoffs don't necessarily indicate that the company is doing poorly. The company's market capitalization has nearly quadrupled since 2015, reaching $1.7 trillion.

As with many other technology companies, the layoffs are rooted in two main areas. It's the overemployment during the pandemic and the restructuring that comes with the AI ​​boom.

In announcing the 2023 layoffs, Pichai said the company has experienced “dramatic growth” over the past two years. In keeping with that growth, Google hired for “a different economic reality than the one we face today,” he said.

A Google spokesperson told BI, “Many of our teams have made changes to improve efficiency and workability, remove layers, and align resources with our biggest product priorities.” Told.

A spokesperson said the changes will give employees the opportunity to work on Google's most innovative advances while reducing bureaucracy, with BI's 2023 company-wide survey showing that 45% of employees are in bureaucracy. respondents said that principles slowed down their work speed.

Google continues to hire amid layoffs, and currently has a number of open jobs posted on its site, most of them in engineering and technology.

However, it is clear that Google has changed its priorities and its main priority is advances in AI.

Google's parent company Alphabet still derives 80% of its revenue from advertising, and the company is at a critical inflection point as it consolidates other sources of revenue.

Google has spent more than a decade developing AI, gradually incorporating it into its search engine, advertising products, and YouTube recommendations.

But Google still lags behind competitors like Microsoft and Amazon, especially when it comes to Google's chatbot Gemini and AI voice assistant Google Mic.

Now, Google is ramping up its AI efforts with a series of cloud advancements, including the general availability of Arm-based CPUs, TPU v5p, the new release of Gemini 1.5, and a series of AI changes to Google Workspace.

Pichai admits Google could have handled job cuts better

Leaked audio from a Google all-hands meeting in December 2023 reveals Pichai saying it wasn't the best idea to notify all employees affected by the layoffs at the same time. Ta.

“I certainly think it could have been done differently,” he said.

He also said the decision to cut off access to work accounts so soon after announcing the cuts was extremely difficult.

Google continues to support affected employees with outplacement services and severance plans from recent layoffs, consistent with local requirements. Specific details, such as severance pay, vary by role and location.

Corporate Culture Changes Google's layoffs are having an impact on employee morale, according to Googlegeist's internal employee survey. Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis (via Getty Images)

As of its last earnings release, Alphabet had more than 182,000 employees worldwide. And some of those employees say his year of streamlining Google has changed Google's corporate culture.

After thousands of layoffs over the past two years, some employees are questioning the family-like culture the company preaches.

Pichai acknowledged that the layoffs had had a “clearly significant impact on morale” based on feedback and comments on Googlegeist, an internal employee satisfaction survey.

More than three-quarters of respondents say most Google employees are still proud to work for the tech giant, according to a 2023 company-wide survey obtained by Business Insider.

But some people are pushing back.

Diane Hirsch Theriault, one of Google's software engineers, even complained about the company's leadership on LinkedIn in January, describing the company's management as “terribly boring and misty-eyed.”

Another former Google employee wrote a letter on his blog in 2023 criticizing the company. Former employees said Google lacked visionary leadership and lacked transparency between staff and executives.

The Alphabet union also planned protests at five Google campuses across the U.S. in January to challenge Google's rationale for decision-making.

Pichai has also faced criticism for his leadership.

Industry leaders called for Pichai to be removed as Google's CEO after Gemini's image generator published inaccurate racial depictions of historical figures in 2024.

Many critics, including industry experts, fired Googlers, and even some of Google's first employees, have criticized Pichai's pace in the AI ​​race and not acting fast enough. We are calling for his resignation.

