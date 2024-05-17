As executives gush about AI at Google I/O 2024, creators and publishers will be left behind





If publishers didn't fill search results, Google wouldn't exist. And with Google I/O 2024, executives seem to have all but forgotten about the online ecosystem that brings people back to Google every day.

It's a little concerning that of all the things announced at this year's Google I/O keynote (including Google Glass and an AI agent named Astra, a reincarnation of Gems), there wasn't even a tacit acknowledgment by journalists. I did. These are the bloggers, forum posters, Redditors, and YouTubers who create content that feeds Google's AI machines. Instead, Google's vision for the future of search is an AI-powered engine that synthesizes content from the web to provide a concise overview. Or, as Liz Reid, the company's head of search, said on stage Tuesday, “Google does Google searches for you.”

“Since the introduction of Google's 'Knowledge' feature in search results in 2012, the company has moved away from simply redirecting traffic to content creators. AI Assistant and SGE are likely to accelerate this trend. '' said Rob Meadows, the company's chief technology officer. Founder of OpenWeb and AI Foundation. “As traffic flows on the web evolve, content creators need to create direct relationships with their readers and build communities that keep them engaged.”

Google I/O 2024 details

Google's rapid pivot to an AI-rich product portfolio comes as the entire technology industry is consolidating around innovative technologies. When ChatGPT was made publicly available in late 2022, the technology industry was caught off guard. Suddenly, instead of typing keywords into Google search and reading websites to find answers, an AI chatbot can answer any question you have in plain language. You can also automatically create new text, from poetry to song lyrics. Its generative power was something the public was not accustomed to.

Since then, Google, Microsoft, and Meta have invested billions of dollars in AI. Generative AI is estimated to have an annual impact of up to $4.4 trillion on the global economy, according to McKinsey, and Big Tech is in a race to develop the most valuable AI products.

Problems for publishers

You can't underestimate how important Google is to the online publishing ecosystem. Google is by far the world's largest search engine with more than 90% market share, processing an estimated 8.5 billion searches every day, according to customer service company HubSpot. For many sites, the majority of their traffic comes from Google search. Even if your site is subscription-driven, you need to optimize your content for Google. It's the default search platform for Android and iOS, and is of such concern that it's the basis for an antitrust lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice. Any major changes to Google's search algorithms, even small ones, can disrupt website traffic and lead to layoffs and possible closures.

Google continues to post record profits and stock valuations as the media industry reels from brutal layoffs amid an uncertain advertising market.

In past statements, Google has expressed its solidarity with creators and its belief that “everyone benefits from a vibrant content ecosystem.” Unfortunately, Google's moves, whether it's massive changes to Google's search engine optimization or its continued focus on AI-generated answers, don't inspire confidence in the direction things are headed. AI In the race against OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta, Google seeks to create the most powerful AI tools, leaving publishers with little recourse.

If AI briefs provide instant answers to people's searches, that means fewer people going to publishers and ultimately less revenue for the companies that generate the content that ultimately answers search queries. Masu.

“As we've said in the past and throughout the keynote, people are using the power of AI to connect to different perspectives on the web, and we support a healthy ecosystem,” a Google representative said in a statement. We are prioritizing an approach that continues.”

To be fair to Google, AI searches link to the original source. And during Google's first-quarter earnings call in April, Pichai said the company would be “measured by how we do this” and would “prioritize traffic to websites and merchants.” Stated.

Publishers have built their businesses on online search traffic, social media, e-commerce sales, and third-party cookie tracking. Google's shift to AI in search and the industry's massive shift away from cookies (ad tracking data stored on devices) threatens the online publishing model. Publishers are anticipating this change and are looking at different strategies to diversify their revenue, Meadows said.

But some are more hopeful.

“The partnerships between technology companies and publishers that have been the foundation will continue to grow,” said Kai Du, head of generative AI at Turing, an AI technology services company. “I'm an AI optimist and think tools like Google Gemini will ultimately enhance the work of content creators and journalists.”

Even if journalists can research and write better with the help of AI, it won't make much sense if Google ends up summarizing the content. It’s also worth considering people’s desire for AI-generated content.

“Users will quickly recognize AI-generated content and find it less interesting and appealing than human-generated content,” Meadows said. “Like great novelists, journalists have a voice and a style that people find interesting, and this will become even more apparent as AI content sets a baseline of less interesting content. ”

Editor's note: CNET used an AI engine to create dozens of stories and label them accordingly. The notes you are reading are attached to articles that substantively cover the topic of AI, all written by professional editors and writers. Please see our AI Policy for more information.

