Governor Hochul secures partnership with Ireland-based Guinness Enterprise Center to further foster innovation and collaboration between New York and Irish companies





Governor Cathy Hochul today announced a new partnership with Empire State Development, Guinness Ireland Enterprise Center and Dublin-based Farther to foster innovation and collaboration between New York and Irish businesses. . The partnership, formalized in a memorandum of understanding signed today by Governor Hochul, recognizes companies with a common interest in collaborating in key technology and industrial sectors and fosters innovative entrepreneurship in New York and Ireland. Dedicate resources to creating opportunities. Governor Hochul signed her memorandum of understanding after meeting with Guinness Enterprise Center and Fulsar leaders while in Ireland.

Governor Hochul said New York State and Ireland are united in the belief that by working together, our economies will be stronger, more resilient and more innovative. This agreement between New York, Guinness Enterprise Center and Furthr creates real opportunities for start-ups and early-stage companies on both sides of the Atlantic to grow and innovate. And we look forward to taking this partnership forward with our Irish partners who will help us build. A vibrant, more modern economy.

Niamh Collins, Director of Incubation and GEC Center Manager, said today's Irish entrepreneurs need to be internationally focused from day one. The Guinness Enterprise Center team is always looking for new avenues to facilitate and accelerate market access, so we are pleased to welcome Governor Hochul and his team to the Guinness Enterprise Center and officially partner with Empire his state's development arm. I am very happy. Together, we can create exciting new opportunities for businesses in Ireland and New York State, build innovation across the Atlantic, and empower entrepreneurs.

Martin Murray, CEO of Furthr, founding partner and managing partner of Guinness Enterprise Centre, said: Share technical information, data, and analysis to inform best practices. Participate in outreach activities with other industry, government, and academic leaders to strengthen partnerships. Today's announcement represents an exciting opportunity for our Irish clients to accelerate growth directly into the US East Coast technology corridor, while providing New York startups with a supportive landing place and ecosystem in Ireland. It really opens up your world.

“Partnering with the Guinness Center and Farther allows us all to share ideas and bring a wide range of resources and expertise to bear,” said Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development. “We can leverage this and unlock endless potential for entrepreneurs and start-ups in both countries.” Atlantic. This collaboration fosters innovative ideas to grow key segments of our economy.

The MOU formalizes the relationship between the Empire State Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR), Guinness Enterprise Center, and Furthr to accelerate technology-based commercialization efforts and increase economic activity. It is something to promote.

The Guinness Enterprise Center is Ireland's home for entrepreneurs and is home to over 150 companies representing industries ranging from medical technology to digital gaming. GEC's mission is to help entrepreneurs take on local or global markets. Through the Guinness Center, New York-based companies will have access to the Irish ecosystem and market, including access to physical space, peer and mentor networks, academic institutions and market access. His more than 95,000 sq ft Guinness Center in Dublin city center supports its founders by providing an ecosystem of support and services, including access to international markets. GEC is supported in this mission by Furthr, which aims to create a transformative impact for founders through events, mentorship, accelerators, and access to funding.

This partnership builds on the work of NYSTAR, which plays a critical role in promoting technology-based applied research and economic development in New York State. Promote domestic and international research cooperation and innovation. We leverage New York's research expertise and funding from investments from the federal government, foundations, corporations, venture capital firms, and other entities. NYSTAR will be able to provide physical space to emerging technology companies in Ireland. Access to capital. Coaching; Mentoring; Networking Connections. Prototype development. Access to other technology services is also available through partnerships with incubators, research institutes, accelerator programs, and universities. This includes connecting to a network of manufacturers through the NY MEP Center, which provides growth and innovation services to small and medium-sized manufacturers.

Governor Hochulz’s Innovation Agenda

This partnership also complements Governor Hotuls' efforts to drive innovation across New York State to attract major employers and create good-paying 21st century jobs. As part of the 2025 Budget, the Governor secured a $275 million investment in Empire AI. Empire AI is a consortium of seven founding institutions that will establish and launch a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence computing center in Buffalo, New York. At the cutting edge of AI research.

Governor Hochul also signed New York State's historic Green Chip Act to promote semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing in New York State, and 100% to bring next-generation chip research to the NY CREATES Albany Nanotech Complex. announced a $1 billion partnership.

Additionally, the Governor continues to advance a $620 million life sciences initiative to support innovation in biomedical research. Governor Hochul has also fostered the growth of New York State's sustainability, green technology and energy storage economy through strategic investments such as his $113.7 million Battery-NY initiative.

The Governor's Innovation Agenda has spurred massive public and private investment, transforming New York's economy and creating the high-wage jobs of the future. GlobalFoundries recently announced an $11.6 billion investment to expand its chip manufacturing campus in the New York State Capitol District, creating 1,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs. In 2022, Micron announced his 20-year, $100 billion investment to build a mega-fab campus in central New York. This will create 50,000 new direct and indirect jobs and provide hundreds of millions of dollars in community benefits. The Governor's Life Sciences Initiative supports New York City's selection of the $300 million Chan Zuckerberg BioHub New York, a biomedical research hub in New York City, and the Schrodinger Company, Deerfield Discovery and Development , which helped solidify significant investments from other life science businesses. Earlier this year, the National Science Foundation also awarded $160 million to the Binghamton University New Energy New York Storage Engine to establish a hub of innovation, technology translation, and workforce development to expand the capabilities of the domestic battery industry. announced an investment of $1 million.

About Guinness Enterprise Center

The Guinness Enterprise Center is Ireland's national superhub for entrepreneurial innovation. Dublin's Liberties district has been a center of industrial and commercial innovation for hundreds of years. Since 1998, the Guinness Enterprise Center has continued that tradition. Some of Ireland's most innovative start-ups in sustainability, health tech, software, cybersecurity, game development, aeronautical technology and medical devices are now becoming part of the entrepreneurial journey rather than a destination. We choose the Guinness Enterprise Center as our starting point. . The Guinness Enterprise Center is a community of innovators with global ambitions.

Further about

Furthr has been supporting startups since 1988. Its mission is to create a transformative impact for founders of innovative startups and scale-ups. Further efforts across the acceleration, funding and connectivity dimensions will ensure that ambitious founders are ready to take on investment and scale up to international markets. In partnership with Enterprise Ireland, Furthr works with hundreds of Ireland's most innovative startups each year.

Furthr is a founding partner and managing partner of the Guinness Enterprise Center.

