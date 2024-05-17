St. Pete's largest technology conference will be held next week





The PoweredUP Tampa Bay Tech Festival, presented by Docubee, returns to the Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Pete on May 22 and promises to be a day full of technology innovation and inspiration. St. Pete's largest technology conference, this year's festival features an impressive lineup of speakers and sessions, led by keynote speaker Igor Jablokov, founder and CEO of Pryon.

Introducing visionary keynote speaker Igor Zhablokov

Igor Zhablokov is a prominent leader in the technology industry, known for his groundbreaking work in artificial intelligence (AI). As the founder of Yap, his first fully automated cloud platform for speech recognition, Zhablokov revolutionized his AI and paved the way for future advances. Amazon's acquisition of Yap was a significant milestone in that it was Amazon's first AI-related acquisition and laid the foundation for products such as Alexa, Echo, and Fire TV.

Following his success with Yap, Jablokov founded Pryon, an AI company specializing in augmented intelligence for enterprises. His keynote at poweredUP will explore his entrepreneurial journey, innovative contributions to AI, and insights into responsible AI development. I am honored to be invited as this year's keynote speaker at the poweredUP Tampa Bay Tech Festival and am excited to share meaningful insights about the latest emerging technology and innovation hubs, said Jablokoff. The pandemic has shown us that we need to make the most of our nation's resources, and the addition to Tampa Bay is essential to the growth of the technology hub.

A day packed with technical panels and networking opportunities

The festival will cover a wide range of topics including practical AI applications, the impact of technology on the music industry, modern defense strategies, AI and entrepreneurship, proactive threat detection with AI, and fostering collaboration between businesses. A comprehensive schedule of technology panels and discussions is promised. , startups, investors.

Attendees can also look forward to special pre-event networking sessions that will provide a platform to connect with technology enthusiasts and potential collaborators. The day's activities conclude with a post-event happy hour, offering two complimentary drink tickets (for attendees 21 and older) to relax and network further.

Geek Row vendors will showcase their cutting-edge solutions in live technology demonstrations throughout the day, giving attendees a hands-on experience with the latest industry innovations. Additionally, a networking lunch in the second-floor ballroom (available for an additional fee) provides an opportunity to recharge and connect with other attendees.

Meghan O'Keefe, executive director of Tampa Bay Tech, expressed her excitement for the return of the festival, saying she is excited to be a part of this exciting time in Tampa Bay's technology evolution. Welcoming a high-profile speaker like Igor Zhablokov emphasizes the region's prominence within the technology industry. Whether you're an experienced technology professional or just someone interested in the latest innovations, the poweredUP Tampa Bay His Tech His Festival promises something for everyone.

Get discount tickets!

Don't miss this dynamic technology event. Secure your spot today at the poweredUP Tampa Bay Tech Festival, celebrating Tampa Bay's vibrant and thriving tech ecosystem. If you're an I Love the Burg reader, use discount code ILB24 to get him $15 off.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ilovetheburg.com/tampa-bay-tech-st-pete/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos