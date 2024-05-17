6 retail technology funding rounds you need to know about — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





3. Laws of motion

Laws of Motion, an expert in AI sizing technology for e-commerce brands and retailers, announced the launch of Corazon, with participation from Sequoia Capital's The Scout Program, Leadout Capital, and serial entrepreneurs in consumer technology and retail. Raised $5 million in seed funding from Capital. The fashion industry includes Eva Jeanbart-Lorenzotti, a senior consumer advisor at Raine Group, and John Howard, a co-managing partner at Irving Place Capital where she is a director at Good American, Skims, and Frame.

The funding will enable the company to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer business with the launch of an AI sizing technology licensing solution.

We also support the growth of engineering, R&D, and license operations teams, as well as expansion into new markets.

4. History

Sustainability communications platform Provenance has raised a $5 million funding round led by investment firms S4S Ventures and Nordic Eye, co-founded by Sir Martin Sorrell, as well as grants from the UK government through Alumni Ventures, Angel Academe and Innovate UK. announced the money. .

Sanja Partalo, co-founder and managing partner of S4S Ventures, will join the board of directors as part of the investment.

Provenance is a data platform that validates and strengthens the sustainability claims of more than 230 xonsumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers such as Unilever, Estée Lauder, THG, Princess and Arla across 18 markets worldwide.

This allows companies to be transparent about sustainability and inform consumers about their social and environmental impact in an accurate, clear and substantiated manner at the point of sale.

5. Genius of the cover

Cover Genius, an insurtech focused on embedded protection, has secured $80 million in Series E funding round.

It was led by Spark Capital, known for its successful bets on Twitter, Coinbase, and Slack, and was backed by existing investors including Dawn Capital, King River Capital, and G Squared.

Cover Genius has raised a total of $245 million to date.

Angus Macdonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Cover Genius, said: “This expression of confidence from our investors is particularly relevant to our strategic focus on key markets such as travel, retail, ticketing and logistics. “This highlights the resilience and growth potential of our embedded business model.” .

Our collaborations with big-name brands like Uber, Ryanair, and eBay demonstrate our unique ability to create customer-centric protection solutions backed by technology, policy innovation, and industry expertise.

6.Good Ship

GoodShip, an all-in-one platform for freight network orchestration and procurement, reports that it has closed $8 million in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

This brings total funding to $15.4 million, including continuing investments from Ironspring Ventures, Chicago Ventures, FUSE VC, and Cercano Management, as well as new participation from 53 Stations, Andrew Silver, Nichole Wischoff, and other angels. It is included.

This investment will be used to expand our team, accelerate feature development, and support our growing customer roster, which includes many of America's largest shippers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/5/17/including-sona-goodship-and-laws-of-motion-six-retail-technology-funding-rounds-you-need-to-know-about The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos