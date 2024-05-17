Google offers Android users hands-free navigation and a way to talk using emojis





Google is rolling out several new accessibility-focused features to platforms like Android and ChromeOS in conjunction with World Accessibility Awareness Day on May 16th. At the top of the long list is the arrival of Project Gameface on Android.

For those unfamiliar, Gameface is software that allows you to interact with a computer UI using “head movements and facial gestures.” Previously, this software was used to help people with disabilities play video games. However, the inclusion of this feature in Android has given the same group a new way to control their smartphones.

The company says Gameface supports 52 different facial gestures that can be mapped to specific functions. For example, you can select items on the screen by looking to the left, and return to the home screen by raising your eyebrows. The individual controls will vary depending on how your Gameface is set up.

(Image source: Google)

You'll also be able to adjust the feature's sensitivity to set how noticeable your gestures need to be for your input to register. A slightly opened mouth he can use for one action, an even wider mouth he can use for another action. In the bottom corner you will see your own live camera feed. Google says its team added the view so users can confirm they're making accurate facial gestures.

Project Gameface is open source and can be downloaded from Github with instructions on how to set it up. Note that configuration requires Android Studio developer tools, so you may need someone to help you.

Notable features

The rest of the update's features may not individually have as much of an impact as Gameface, but together they are greater than the sum of their parts. Google's Lookout app has added a new search mode that allows visually impaired people to find real-world objects across seven different categories. You'll know where the restaurant tables are and where the door to the restroom is. Users need to hold their smartphone in front of them, and Lookout's AI will tell them the “direction and distance” of an item or exit through the rear camera. Please note that Search Mode is in beta, so it may be a little buggy.

Google Maps is undergoing a similar upgrade, and will soon offer more detailed information about surrounding areas. The app will tell you the names of nearby places and the distance you need to travel to reach your destination.

(Image source: Google)

Next, Look to Speak on Android is adding a text-free mode. In this mode, you can select emojis, symbols, and images to communicate using the app's voice features. For example, the waving emoji can be used to say “hello.”

Chromebooks will also receive their own accessibility patches. Google offers owners a way to increase the size of the mouse cursor, and the screen magnifier will adapt to the words as you read them.

These are all major updates coming to the Google platform. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Other minor upgrades include Google Maps on the desktop showing wheelchair-accessible entrances; With the exception of the Chromebook changes, everything mentioned here is already live and will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Google isn't the only tech giant to celebrate Global Accessibility Day. Apple recently announced multiple accessibility features for its hardware, including eye tracking, vocal shortcuts, and vehicle motion cues. However, it is not expected to arrive until later this year. It's unclear exactly when it will be released, but it will likely be available as part of iOS 18, VisionOS 2, and the “next version of macOS.”

