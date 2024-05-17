How to turn off Google AI Overview





Just to get straight to the point, Google's new AI Overview feature doesn't have an “off” button. Instead, the “Web” button is embedded in the “More” section of Google's familiar row of buttons that look like folder tabs, alongside things like “Images” and “News.”

When you search in the new Web tab, you'll see the familiar type of results page. There are no AI-generated summaries of Google search results, just a few links.

There is also a more complex but more complete solution to your problem. We will discuss that below. However, using the web option is the easiest way to get out of the mess.

Why did Google become like this?

As a little side note, Google is now an AI company, so earlier this week they rolled out new AI capabilities at their developer conference, Google I/O. This was one of them.

The AI ​​overviews aren't entirely new: They've been available for months as an opt-in for those interested in AI, but Google seems to like what it's doing, making them the default for hundreds of millions of users across the U.S. and plans to expand them over the next year or so to billions of users worldwide.

Generally speaking, users who don't like this feature will have to manually select the web option for each search. However, it's also worth noting that at the time of testing on Thursday, May 16, 2024, his AI Overview feature was not turned on by default in Safari or Microsoft Edge browsers. Of all my browsers, Chrome was the only one that automatically displayed the summary. So, one way to get away from this feature might be to not use Chrome for the time being.

However, if a) you're an avid Chrome user, b) you use the URL bar to search, and c) you spend less than two minutes messing with Chrome settings, we'll stop showing you the AI ​​overview by default. There's an easy way to do it. Change your search method. This is taken from an article on Tom's Hardware. I tested it and it worked.

How to turn off AI Overview in Chrome settings

Step 1: Go to search engine settings

Type chrome://settings/searchEngines in the URL bar and press Return.

Step 2: Under the list of search engines, click the Add button to the right of Site Search.

Step 3: Type {google:baseURL}/search?udm=14&q=%s under “URL with %s in place of query.''

You will also need to type “Google” under the shortcut and give this search engine a name, such as “Google (Web)”.

Step 4: Once created, press the hamburger button.[デフォルトにする]Click.

As long as you use a browser that has this setting adjusted, you can live in a world before the AI ​​revolution. But only time will tell how much we can truly blind ourselves to this new reality.

Anyway, good luck!

