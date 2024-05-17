Google's AI-powered search engine could be 'disastrous' for publishers





Google's controversial move to introduce AI-generated summaries into its search engine is devastating for cash-strapped publishers and content creators who rely on traffic to generate vital revenue. Prominent advocates have warned that it could be damaging.

Announced earlier this week at Google's annual I/O conference, the AI ​​Overview feature automatically generates answers to complex user queries, such as how to fix a toilet, and links to other websites in search results. effectively demote the .

Daniel Coffey, CEO of the News Media Alliance, which heads a nonprofit representing more than 2,200 publishers, including the Post, said Google's plan is a perversion of innovation that would have a devastating impact on our traffic. He said it was something.

Google released an AI overview earlier this week. AP

“Google's new product will further reduce the limited traffic that publishers rely on to invest in journalists, uncover and report on important issues, and power these AI summaries in the first place,” Coffey told The Post. “Accepting this fate with a dominant monopoly that gets to make up the rules is aggressive and potentially illegal.”

The changes could prompt increased regulatory and legal scrutiny of Google, which is already facing a landmark federal antitrust lawsuit targeting its alleged monopoly over more than 90% of the online search market.

Google also faces several legal battles over its ad tech practices, including a $2.3 billion lawsuit filed in February by media giant Axel Springer and 31 other publishers.

Both companies claim they have suffered losses due to a less competitive market, which they say is a direct result of Google's misconduct.

Critics have also accused Google and OpenAI of using publisher content to “train” an AI chatbot without proper credit or compensation, and then using that chatbot to further erode their audience. I'm accusing them of being there.

The potential damage is not limited to media companies. Advocates for content creators say they face immediate existential threats as Google increases its reliance on AI within its search engine.

Jeff Ragovin, CEO of ad tech company Semasio, said in a statement that the changes brought about by Google's AI Overview could have a significant impact on the revenue streams that currently rank high in search results. It said it could have a multibillion-dollar impact on companies' bottom lines.

AI overview appears at the top of Google search results for complex questions. AP

Mark McCallum, chief innovation officer at creator media company Raptiv, said it was clear that Google was wielding far too much power in the design of its search engine.

Mr McCallum said: We urgently need Google, legislators, advertising, media and digital technology companies to recognize the serious consequences of victimizing content creators to Big Tech and unfair AI practices. He said he wanted to sue.

The Post has reached out to Google for comment.

Google announced details of its AI plans for search just one day after its main competitor in the fast-growing technology, Microsoft-backed OpenAI, unveiled an upgraded chatbot that can talk to users in real time.

Google sought to allay media industry concerns about traffic loss in a blog post announcing the change.

The company also emphasized that simpler search queries, such as searches for specific companies or websites, will yield more traditional result sets.

Links included in AI summaries get more clicks than if the page were displayed as a traditional web listing for that query, writes Liz Reid, head of Google search. As we expand this experience, we remain focused on sending valuable traffic to publishers and creators.

