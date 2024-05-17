5 consumer product trends that will be forced to change in 2024





Sarah Richter, Chief Marketing Officer, SAP Emarsys

In a digital world where every click and swipe can be analyzed, the consumer products industry is at a difficult crossroads.

Meanwhile, rapid technological advances are reshaping the way businesses connect with their customers, offering new ways to engage with them and earn their loyalty. But on the other hand, this new style of customer engagement comes with some challenging FMCG marketing trends, including:

Consumers fed up with inflation Too much or too little data Green consumers Expecting omnichannel Supply chain resilience

All these trends raise three important questions:

How can companies maintain the status quo when the next big technological innovation threatens to upend traditional strategies? How can we do it while satisfying a consumer base that demands both transparency and sustainability? 1. CPG Marketing: Inflation trends drive loyalty will be tested

Between climate change, inflation, and geopolitical instability, the playing field for consumer product brands is constantly changing. Television advertising has become 40% more expensive, marketing budgets have been significantly reduced, and products are becoming more expensive to manufacture.

These trends don't leave consumer product brands with much choice but to pass costs on to customers.

Prices for everyday staples such as eggs, breakfast cereals and drinks are rising across the board, with some prices up 40% compared to a year ago. This inflation is having a noticeable impact, and customers are feeling the strain on their wallets as they line up at the checkout line.

However, while customers continue to seek economic value, they do not want to sacrifice their ethical values ​​to buy the types of products they like at lower prices.

This presents a double-edged sword for consumer product brands. You can't sacrifice quality or value to get a lower price, but you also can't expect customers to be willing to pay a higher price. To survive, CPG marketers must find efficiencies in their marketing processes that deliver more results with less input.

2. CPG Marketing Data Dilemma

Data, data data: Some brands have too much, others not enough. Consumer goods marketers may feel like Goldilocks as they struggle to reach just the right middle ground.

If you tell a new e-commerce brand that they have too much data, they'll say no. But when you reach the dizzying heights of a major consumer product brand like Coca-Cola, with a database containing hundreds of millions of rows of data, administrative costs become incredibly high.

On the other side of the equation are brands that don't collect enough customer data to truly understand their customers and provide the level of personalization needed to drive engagement and loyalty.

This CPG marketing trend solution falls somewhere between these two cases. The truth is, you don't need a lot of customer data to produce results. By taking a quality-over-quantity approach, you can manage smaller, higher-value databases, reduce database management costs, and get to 99% of the top 95% at a fraction of the cost.

3. Purposeful trends: Green consumers take the lead

Ten years ago, the main question that went through a customer's mind before making a purchase was, “How much does this cost?” Now, they also ask, what is the cost to the environment of this?

Today, environmentally savvy customers question not only the price, but also the environmental impact of a product. This CPG marketing trend is having a dramatic impact on his supply chain and production.

Consumer habits and values ​​are driving product innovation within the FMCG industry, as customers demand transparency and sustainability not only in products but also in company operations. And when consumers are in charge, consumer product companies must work to meet these changing demands.

Customers are looking for products that offer ingredient and sourcing transparency, with clear labeling that shows both their personal health and environmental impacts. This demand extends beyond the supermarket shelves to the corporate practices behind them, where expectations for ethical behavior and sustainability in operations are increasing.

As consumers continue to redefine what they value in products and how they choose to interact with brands, consumer product companies must remain agile. Being able to respond quickly to these changing demands through innovative solutions and flexible marketing strategies is key to staying relevant.

4. Everything at the click of a button, no matter where you are

The omnichannel model is revolutionizing the consumer products industry, with changes as transformative as the move to on-demand television. Just as TV viewers have gone from anticipating weekly episodes to binge-watching entire seasons on platforms like Netflix, shoppers are experiencing a similar shift in their purchasing behavior. Masu.

People have moved from shopping in stores to having someone shop for them at multiple stores using services like Uber Eats to buying the products they want across all channels.

This trend is forcing consumer product companies to rethink their distribution and marketing strategies. That's because it's no longer important to be present in a single type of store or online platform. Success now depends on seamless integration across all possible points of sale.

Consumers who buy the products they want expect a unified experience, whether they interact with a brand through a mobile app, website, physical store, or third-party e-commerce platform. It's up to consumer product brands to meet those expectations.

5. Improving supply chain resilience

The empty store shelves of people scrambling for toilet paper during the pandemic are haunting for consumers and suppliers alike.

CPG businesses face significant challenges in meeting consumer needs, and many companies continue to grapple with these issues. Traditional manufacturing and supply chains, designed primarily for efficiency and economies of scale, have proven inadequate to cope with large-scale disruptions. The lack of flexibility has had tangible consequences, including wastage of fresh produce such as milk and the infamous toilet paper shortage.

Recognizing the need to increase flexibility, consumer product companies are now prioritizing resilience in their business strategies. This trend includes strengthening networks with co-packers and third-party manufacturers, and improving delivery systems to create more robust and responsive supply chains.

This highlights the importance of building an adaptable and robust supply network that can withstand unexpected challenges and respond quickly to changes in market demand.

CPG Marketing Trends: Focus on AI

Economic uncertainty and changing consumer habits require consumer product marketers to remain agile. In pursuit of flexibility and efficiency, consumer goods companies are investing in artificial intelligence technology.

Beyond optimizing supply chain operations, AI is opening up new opportunities for deeper engagement by increasing personalization. Using AI, CPG marketers can gain customer insights and create customized product recommendations that resonate with individual customers.

Despite all the challenges facing the consumer products industry, new technologies like AI promise to help businesses build a brighter future.

This story is also published in The Future of Commerce.

