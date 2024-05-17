Elon Musk: Neuralink is looking for a second person to test its brain chip





New York CNN —

Elon Musk's brain implant startup Neuralink is accepting applications for a second human trial participant to test its device, the billionaire announced on X Friday.

The request comes five months after Neuralink implanted a brain chip into its first human trial participant, 30-year-old Noland Arbaugh, and the company announced an unexpected problem with the implant. This took place just one week after the admission. Neuralink said the thread connecting the chip to Arbaugh's brain had become retracted, causing performance problems, but the company said it had made adjustments to improve functionality.

Still, Arbaugh says the implant, which allows his brain to control a computer cursor, has changed his life. Arbaugh has been a quadriplegic since 2016 due to a diving accident.

“I used to wake up in the morning and have nothing to do, and that was a change for me,” Arbaugh said in an interview on Good Morning America that aired Friday. I was so happy to be a part of what I believe is so monumental. This is the next step in helping people with paralysis.

Now, Neuralink is looking for more people like Arbaugh to test its brain chips. If you have quadriplegia and want to explore new ways to control your computer, we invite you to participate in our clinical trials, the company said in X.

Ultimately, Neuralinks' ambition is to use implants to connect human brains to computers, allowing paralyzed people to control smartphones and computers, for example, or blind people to regain their sight. It is to do. Similar to existing brain-machine interfaces, the company's implant collects electrical signals sent from the brain and interprets them as movement.

The current trial participants will be part of what Neuralink is calling the PRIME study, which stands for PreciseRobotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface. The company said in a 2023 blog post that its purpose is to study the safety of implants and surgical robots and test the functionality of its devices.

The company said it is enrolling patients in the trial who have limited or no ability to use their hands due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Patients in the trial had a chip surgically implanted in the part of their brain that controls motor intentions. The chip then records brain signals and sends them to the app. Neuralink previously explained that its initial goal was to allow people to control their computer cursor and keyboard using just their thoughts.

About a month after the surgery, Musk said Arbaugh was able to control a computer mouse with his brain. Neuralink later posted a video showing Arbaugh playing chess on a computer using only his brain.

But Arbaugh told Good Morning America that he cried afterward because his device ran into unexpected problems, slowing down its data processing speed and performance.

He said it was very, very hard to give up all the great things I had been able to do.

However, Neuralink says the issue was part of a learning process.

The reason we do clinical trials and early feasibility studies is to uncover these kinds of issues as quickly as possible before they go to market, said DJ Seo, co-founder of Musk and Neuralink. he told Morning America. We tried our best to restore Norland's performance, explored various methods, and succeeded in implementing them.

Consumers won't have widespread access to this technology anytime soon. Neuralinks' brain implant requires extensive regulatory approval before it can be brought to wider market.

CNN's Jordan Walinsky contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/17/tech/neuralink-trial-participant-elon-musk-noland-arbaugh/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos