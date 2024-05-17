Google I/O was at WWDC a few weeks ago with loud AI warning shots for Apple





The Google I/O 2024 keynote was mostly filled with AI announcements detailing where and how the Gemini chatbot will be used in many of the company's product suites. The mid-year show, which traditionally features many software updates and product introductions, will focus on how AI powers Gmail, search, and other products that consumers use every day. The focus is on warning competitors.

That includes Apple, which will host its own software-oriented WWDC keynote on June 10th. The company that created the iPhone is close to finalizing its AI plans, with CEO Tim Cook sharing vague references to what the company has planned for its AI plans. For the year in which financial results are being announced. Aside from the surprise release of the OpenELM large-scale language model last month, little is known about what will happen at WWDC 2024.

But Google's AI showcase has given Apple a healthy competitive edge, and the tech giant has been hard at work on how to integrate and enhance the Gemini chatbot with its existing services in ways that play to the strengths of its own software, such as using AI to analyze Gmail and photos.

Here are all the areas where Google has the biggest advantage and Apple has a hard time catching up.

This Google I/O was one of those changes. Google seems to have replaced Google Assistant with Gemini. And in the future, there will be a new AI initiative called Project Astra, which is yet to be announced, that can scan what your phone's camera sees and provide hints (shown during I/O One example is reminding someone where they left their glasses (their phone was checking it 30 minutes ago).

It's easy to imagine Apple enhancing Siri with AI to make it even more useful, or even making the virtual assistant aware of its surroundings and more proactive in its suggestions. But Apple has always prioritized user privacy in its design decisions, so it's hard to imagine that the company would follow Google's path toward more personalization at the expense of exposing users' habits and environments. It's difficult.

Similarly, another feature Google teased is that Gemini will intercept calls and alert users if it detects possible fraudulent activity. For example, if a caller asks you to send money, you'll receive a warning. Even if that detection happens on the device, as Google claims, it seems like a bridge too far for Apple to monitor iPhone owners' behavior so intrusively — especially since the company has been in the market for several years. The company previously withdrew its CSAM detection proposal following backlash from privacy advocates.

Screenshot by Google/CNET

One of Google's biggest strengths is the ability to use AI tools directly in its software suite. People can ask Gemini to analyze documents and photos. You can also categorize your Gmail, such as handling busy tasks. Google gave an example of using this to collect receipts found within emails and paste them into a folder to create a spreadsheet. Gemini also suggests his three ready-made replies tailored to every email to provide a quick response.

Email categorization doesn't seem like something too difficult for Apple to emulate in its Mail app. It also makes sense that iOS and MacOS would search the entire operating system for more intelligent and contextual results. . But more complex requests, such as highlighting photos and videos showing growth in children's swimming abilities as demonstrated at Google I/O, require Apple to introduce a generative AI chatbot like Gemini. Looks like I'll have to. Something like ChatGPT, which OpenAI is rumored to be in talks with Apple to bring to the iPhone, Bloomberg reported.

Google also had a lot to introduce when it comes to search, including an AI summary pane that provides processed results for whatever you searched for. The mobile version of his Google Lens has a new feature that adds audio questions when recording a video with the app. On stage at Google I/O, Rose Yao, vice president of products, pointed to an inoperable part of a record player and asked why “this doesn't work,” and the app identifies that part and uses AI provided search results with a list of recommendations assembled by Google. to correct.

Google Vice President Rose Yao demonstrating new Google Lens skills.

Screenshot by Google/CNET

Apple hasn't yet considered adding AI to Safari, much less funneling smart camera object identification into search results. So is Circle to Search, another mobile feature from Google that debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24, where you use your finger or stylus to draw a circle on your phone's screen to search for things around it. iPhone owners can roughly access this feature with a long workaround, but it's not as seamless as it is on Android smartphones.

Google also showed off generative AI applications for accessibility, an area where Apple has had an advantage for some time. Gemini Nano, a smaller version of the chatbot for mobile phones, improves on the existing TalkBack screen reader to convey what's on the screen aloud, giving Apple an edge in accessibility. Gemini multimodality essentially adds descriptions to images on the fly with a stream of alt text.

Of course, there's also the upcoming Android 15 update. Gemini is further integrated into the operating system with a feature called His Gems, which are smaller versions of chatbots dedicated to single tasks. For example, you can create a gem to create (and cheer on) a new workout routine every day or to guide you through cooking a complex meal. Android 15 powers Live with chatbots. This is the ability to ask questions and get natural responses in a live audio conversation with an AI. This has a lot of features that Apple may not be able to imitate with his iOS 18.

If Apple is a direct competitor, the biggest potential lag is Google's additional ways to use generated AI to create audio and video, as well as improvements to image generation. Apple prides itself on fostering creativity, so it will be interesting to see if the company considers integrating generative AI into software like Photos, Final Cut, and iMovie.

Google presenters said the phrase “AI” over 120 times on stage at Google I/O 2024. I didn't say anything about the hardware.

Screenshot by Google/CNETApple is leveraging its strengths?

Even though AI dominated the entire Google I/O keynote, there were still many dark spaces in the company's kingdom where the light of AI didn't reach. His past I/O software stalwarts like Maps and Google Suite were nowhere to be seen, nor was there any mention of his upcoming Pixel hardware. Aside from the already announced Pixel 8A (which Google apparently announced last week to get ready for AI), we haven't heard anything about a new flagship Pixel smartphone, another Pixel Fold, or a successor to the Pixel Watch 2. There wasn't.

That leaves room for Apple to make a big presentation at WWDC. You can expect the company to continue its obvious AI integrations with Siri, iOS 18, other operating system updates, and perhaps assistance with document navigation and search.

Additionally, Google I/O didn't have a single notable AI feature announced among its many incremental improvements and additions, so it's hard to wonder if Apple has something truly great in store. If you do, you still have the potential to grab headlines.

It's hard to imagine what that is. Apple is lagging behind in his AI race and needs to introduce new features to gain user support to ensure its products remain differentiated from competitors.

Editor's note: CNET used an AI engine to create dozens of stories and label them accordingly. The notes you are reading are attached to articles that substantively cover the topic of AI, all written by professional editors and writers. Please see our AI Policy for more information.

