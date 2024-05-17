Pittsburgh Weekly Roundup: Fed Innovation Fund.Advice for founders; commercial launch of Aurora





Government funding begins to hit the PGH ecosystem

Federal and state funding will drive Pittsburgh's economy over the next decade, business, academic and government representatives gathered at CMU last month said. He said they discussed $1 billion. Better Challenge and other programs.

As the region prepares for this huge influx of funds to support industrial innovation, leaders emphasized the idea that local communities must have a say in how that money is spent.

Learn more about incoming windfall profits and how they are distributed.

Surviving the tough funding environment

All startup founders developing a business, regardless of the industry, need to address some common aspects. One of them is funding, but with the era of cheap capital over, it has become much more difficult to get investment from VCs.

In interactive “Fishbowl” sessions at the Technical.ly Builders Conference, entrepreneurs learn how to choose investors wisely, raise money in unexpected places, build trust, ask peers for help, and more. Shared advice.

For more insight, read my colleague Kaela Roeder's report.

News Incubator: What else you need to know

Aviation and robotics leaders gathered in Pittsburgh this week to discuss the future of travel. We all want bigger seats and more legroom, and sure, robots are cool too. [Pittsburgh Business Times]

Cold case investigators are using new fingerprint technology to arrest a murderer and bring justice to the victims of crimes committed decades ago. Content Warning: This piece contains some pretty gruesome details about a local murder. [WTAE]

Self-driving car company Aurora told investors it plans to launch a commercial product by the end of the year. [Aurora/Techncial.ly]

More sophisticated high-tech traffic control is coming to Pittsburgh. The $32 million traffic management system changes traffic lights based on road flow and in response to car accidents. [Pittsburgh Union Progress]

Local startup Gecko Robotics has landed on CNBC's Top Disruptors list. This list highlights private companies that change the industries in which they operate. [CNBC/Technical.ly]

Academic accreditors audit Pittsburgh Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office began investing in the school last week after allegations of financial mismanagement. [WPXI/Technical.ly]

on the calendar

BotsIQ will be hosting a free-to-enter “Burg Bash Competition” on May 17th and 18th. Teams compete to show off their combat robot skills at his UPMC Event Center. [Find out more]

If you're in the early to mid-career stage, this portfolio workshop on May 18th is for you. His PennTechShop event in East Liberty brings together technology experts to develop his web projects for nonprofit organizations. [Register now]

Learn how to manage trade compliance regulations at the Pittsburgh Technology Council event on May 21st and 22nd. Participation costs between $200 and $350, but participants are eligible for continuing education credits. [Sign up]

Learn about coding languages ​​and robotics at Fluxspace's Remote Learning Day on May 22nd. [Details here]

Risks cannot be avoided, but they can be avoided wisely. The Pittsburgh Chapter of the Project Management Institute will host a risk mitigation workshop on May 23rd. The cost to attend the event is $350. [Learn more]

Join the engagement conversation!

Find people who share your news, events, work, and interests with Slack, Technical.ly's open community.

